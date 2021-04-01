HAI (HAI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into HAI (HAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

HAI (HAI) Information Hacken is a leading provider of cybersecurity consulting services that serves the needs of clients such as crypto exchanges, sharing economy businesses, government agencies, airlines, etc. Hacken Token is a native token that powers most of the activities with the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees as well as purchasing additional services within the Hacken Ecosystem including corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services. Official Website: https://hacken.ai Whitepaper: https://hacken.ai/tokenomics.pdf Block Explorer: https://vechainstats.com/account/0xacc280010b2ee0efc770bce34774376656d8ce14 Buy HAI Now!

HAI (HAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for HAI (HAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 7.51M $ 7.51M $ 7.51M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 833.45M $ 833.45M $ 833.45M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 9.01M $ 9.01M $ 9.01M All-Time High: $ 0.4813 $ 0.4813 $ 0.4813 All-Time Low: $ 0.000048907555818186 $ 0.000048907555818186 $ 0.000048907555818186 Current Price: $ 0.00901 $ 0.00901 $ 0.00901 Learn more about HAI (HAI) price

HAI (HAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of HAI (HAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand HAI's tokenomics, explore HAI token's live price!

