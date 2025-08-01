What is Handy (HANDY)

HANDY is a blockchain-based game platform that provides various services and contents in DeFi, NFT, P2E, and more. HANDY currently provides these two great services HandyPick and King of Planets. HANDY will have more services later and expand its ecosystem continuously.

HANDY is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



Handy Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Handy, Bitcoin, or Ethereum.

Handy Price History

Tracing HANDY's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing HANDY's potential future trajectory.

Handy (HANDY) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Handy (HANDY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy.

How to buy Handy (HANDY)

The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Handy on MEXC.

HANDY to Local Currencies

1 HANDY to VND ₫ 59.461374 1 HANDY to AUD A$ 0.00350238 1 HANDY to GBP ￡ 0.0016947 1 HANDY to EUR € 0.001965852 1 HANDY to USD $ 0.0022596 1 HANDY to MYR RM 0.009625896 1 HANDY to TRY ₺ 0.091717164 1 HANDY to JPY ¥ 0.33894 1 HANDY to ARS ARS$ 3.099583704 1 HANDY to RUB ₽ 0.18325356 1 HANDY to INR ₹ 0.197669808 1 HANDY to IDR Rp 37.042617024 1 HANDY to KRW ₩ 3.155847744 1 HANDY to PHP ₱ 0.131350548 1 HANDY to EGP ￡E. 0.109726176 1 HANDY to BRL R$ 0.012631164 1 HANDY to CAD C$ 0.003118248 1 HANDY to BDT ৳ 0.276077928 1 HANDY to NGN ₦ 3.460328844 1 HANDY to UAH ₴ 0.094202724 1 HANDY to VES Bs 0.2779308 1 HANDY to CLP $ 2.1963312 1 HANDY to PKR Rs 0.640099488 1 HANDY to KZT ₸ 1.228702692 1 HANDY to THB ฿ 0.074069688 1 HANDY to TWD NT$ 0.067584636 1 HANDY to AED د.إ 0.008292732 1 HANDY to CHF Fr 0.001830276 1 HANDY to HKD HK$ 0.01773786 1 HANDY to MAD .د.م 0.02056236 1 HANDY to MXN $ 0.04259346 1 HANDY to PLN zł 0.008450904 1 HANDY to RON лв 0.010032624 1 HANDY to SEK kr 0.022121484 1 HANDY to BGN лв 0.003863916 1 HANDY to HUF Ft 0.791718648 1 HANDY to CZK Kč 0.048649188 1 HANDY to KWD د.ك 0.0006914376 1 HANDY to ILS ₪ 0.007660044

Handy Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Handy, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Handy What is the price of Handy (HANDY) today? The live price of Handy (HANDY) is 0.0022596 USD . What is the market cap of Handy (HANDY)? The current market cap of Handy is $ 2.14M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of HANDY by its real-time market price of 0.0022596 USD . What is the circulating supply of Handy (HANDY)? The current circulating supply of Handy (HANDY) is 945.97M USD . What was the highest price of Handy (HANDY)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Handy (HANDY) is 0.13265 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Handy (HANDY)? The 24-hour trading volume of Handy (HANDY) is $ 56.34K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

