Happy Cat (HAPPY) Tokenomics
The official project of the Happy Cat meme, which owns the IP rights to the meme. It features a Telegram app with 1 million monthly active users. The project distributed 80% of the supply as an airdrop to app players, 10% to Solana mobile holders, and the remaining 10% was added to the liquidity pool and burned. The cat is happy.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Happy Cat (HAPPY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of Happy Cat (HAPPY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of HAPPY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many HAPPY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand HAPPY's tokenomics, explore HAPPY token's live price!
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
