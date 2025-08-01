More About HBAR

Hedera Logo

Hedera Price(HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) Live Price Chart

$0.25678
$0.25678$0.25678
-2.26%1D
USD

HBAR Live Price Data & Information

Hedera (HBAR) is currently trading at 0.2568 USD with a market cap of 10.89B USD. HBAR to USD price is updated in real-time.

Hedera Key Market Performance:

$ 43.72M USD
24-hour trading volume
-2.26%
Hedera 24-hour price change
42.39B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the HBAR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

HBAR Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Hedera for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0059374-2.26%
30 Days$ +0.11202+77.37%
60 Days$ +0.08809+52.21%
90 Days$ +0.06987+37.37%
Hedera Price Change Today

Today, HBAR recorded a change of $ -0.0059374 (-2.26%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Hedera 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.11202 (+77.37%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Hedera 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, HBAR saw a change of $ +0.08809 (+52.21%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Hedera 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.06987 (+37.37%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

HBAR Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Hedera: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.25175
$ 0.25175$ 0.25175

$ 0.27891
$ 0.27891$ 0.27891

$ 0.40099
$ 0.40099$ 0.40099

+0.22%

-2.26%

+5.09%

HBAR Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 10.89B
$ 10.89B$ 10.89B

$ 43.72M
$ 43.72M$ 43.72M

42.39B
42.39B 42.39B

What is Hedera (HBAR)

Hedera is the most used enterprise-grade public network for you to make your digital world exactly as it should be – yours. HBAR is the native, energy-efficient cryptocurrency of Hedera that powers the decentralized economy. Whether you're a startup or enterprise, a creator or consumer, Hedera goes beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications.

Hedera is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Hedera investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check HBAR staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Hedera on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Hedera buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Hedera Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Hedera, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of HBAR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Hedera price prediction page.

Hedera Price History

Tracing HBAR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing HBAR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Hedera price history page.

Hedera (HBAR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Hedera (HBAR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about HBAR token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Hedera (HBAR)

Looking for how to buy Hedera? The process is straightforward and hassle-free!

HBAR to Local Currencies

1 HBAR to VND
6,757.692
1 HBAR to AUD
A$0.39804
1 HBAR to GBP
0.1926
1 HBAR to EUR
0.223416
1 HBAR to USD
$0.2568
1 HBAR to MYR
RM1.093968
1 HBAR to TRY
10.423512
1 HBAR to JPY
¥38.52
1 HBAR to ARS
ARS$352.262832
1 HBAR to RUB
20.82648
1 HBAR to INR
22.464864
1 HBAR to IDR
Rp4,209.835392
1 HBAR to KRW
358.657152
1 HBAR to PHP
14.927784
1 HBAR to EGP
￡E.12.470208
1 HBAR to BRL
R$1.435512
1 HBAR to CAD
C$0.354384
1 HBAR to BDT
31.375824
1 HBAR to NGN
393.260952
1 HBAR to UAH
10.705992
1 HBAR to VES
Bs31.5864
1 HBAR to CLP
$249.6096
1 HBAR to PKR
Rs72.746304
1 HBAR to KZT
139.640136
1 HBAR to THB
฿8.417904
1 HBAR to TWD
NT$7.680888
1 HBAR to AED
د.إ0.942456
1 HBAR to CHF
Fr0.208008
1 HBAR to HKD
HK$2.01588
1 HBAR to MAD
.د.م2.33688
1 HBAR to MXN
$4.843248
1 HBAR to PLN
0.960432
1 HBAR to RON
лв1.140192
1 HBAR to SEK
kr2.514072
1 HBAR to BGN
лв0.439128
1 HBAR to HUF
Ft89.977584
1 HBAR to CZK
5.528904
1 HBAR to KWD
د.ك0.0785808
1 HBAR to ILS
0.870552

Hedera Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Hedera, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Hedera Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Hedera

