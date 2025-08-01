What is HEGIC (HEGIC)

Hegic is an on-chain peer-to-pool options trading protocol built on Ethereum. The Hegic protocol pioneers a peer-to-pool approach to options trading. It works like an AMM (automated market maker) for options. Users can trade non-custodial on-chain call and put options as an individual holder using the simplest and intuitive interfaces.

HEGIC Price Prediction

HEGIC Price History

HEGIC (HEGIC) Tokenomics

How to buy HEGIC (HEGIC)

HEGIC to Local Currencies

1 HEGIC to VND ₫ 952.86615 1 HEGIC to AUD A$ 0.0561255 1 HEGIC to GBP ￡ 0.0271575 1 HEGIC to EUR € 0.0315027 1 HEGIC to USD $ 0.03621 1 HEGIC to MYR RM 0.1542546 1 HEGIC to TRY ₺ 1.4697639 1 HEGIC to JPY ¥ 5.4315 1 HEGIC to ARS ARS$ 49.6707054 1 HEGIC to RUB ₽ 2.936631 1 HEGIC to INR ₹ 3.1676508 1 HEGIC to IDR Rp 593.6064624 1 HEGIC to KRW ₩ 50.5723344 1 HEGIC to PHP ₱ 2.1048873 1 HEGIC to EGP ￡E. 1.7583576 1 HEGIC to BRL R$ 0.2024139 1 HEGIC to CAD C$ 0.0499698 1 HEGIC to BDT ৳ 4.4241378 1 HEGIC to NGN ₦ 55.4516319 1 HEGIC to UAH ₴ 1.5095949 1 HEGIC to VES Bs 4.45383 1 HEGIC to CLP $ 35.19612 1 HEGIC to PKR Rs 10.2575688 1 HEGIC to KZT ₸ 19.6899117 1 HEGIC to THB ฿ 1.1869638 1 HEGIC to TWD NT$ 1.0830411 1 HEGIC to AED د.إ 0.1328907 1 HEGIC to CHF Fr 0.0293301 1 HEGIC to HKD HK$ 0.2842485 1 HEGIC to MAD .د.م 0.329511 1 HEGIC to MXN $ 0.6829206 1 HEGIC to PLN zł 0.1354254 1 HEGIC to RON лв 0.1607724 1 HEGIC to SEK kr 0.3544959 1 HEGIC to BGN лв 0.0619191 1 HEGIC to HUF Ft 12.691605 1 HEGIC to CZK Kč 0.7796013 1 HEGIC to KWD د.ك 0.01108026 1 HEGIC to ILS ₪ 0.1227519

People Also Ask: Other Questions About HEGIC What is the price of HEGIC (HEGIC) today? The live price of HEGIC (HEGIC) is 0.03621 USD . What is the market cap of HEGIC (HEGIC)? The current market cap of HEGIC is $ 25.48M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of HEGIC by its real-time market price of 0.03621 USD . What is the circulating supply of HEGIC (HEGIC)? The current circulating supply of HEGIC (HEGIC) is 703.73M USD . What was the highest price of HEGIC (HEGIC)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of HEGIC (HEGIC) is 0.6427 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of HEGIC (HEGIC)? The 24-hour trading volume of HEGIC (HEGIC) is $ 55.79K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

