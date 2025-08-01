More About HEI

HEI Price Info

HEI Whitepaper

HEI Official Website

HEI Tokenomics

HEI Price Forecast

HEI History

HEI Buying Guide

HEI-to-Fiat Currency Converter

HEI Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Heima Logo

Heima Price(HEI)

Heima (HEI) Live Price Chart

$0.3834
$0.3834$0.3834
+3.64%1D
USD

HEI Live Price Data & Information

Heima (HEI) is currently trading at 0.3826 USD with a market cap of 29.24M USD. HEI to USD price is updated in real-time.

Heima Key Market Performance:

$ 2.06M USD
24-hour trading volume
+3.64%
Heima 24-hour price change
76.42M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the HEI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate HEI price information.

HEI Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Heima for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.013466+3.64%
30 Days$ +0.0887+30.18%
60 Days$ +0.0627+19.59%
90 Days$ +0.0297+8.41%
Heima Price Change Today

Today, HEI recorded a change of $ +0.013466 (+3.64%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Heima 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0887 (+30.18%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Heima 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, HEI saw a change of $ +0.0627 (+19.59%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Heima 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.0297 (+8.41%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

HEI Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Heima: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.3618
$ 0.3618$ 0.3618

$ 0.3928
$ 0.3928$ 0.3928

$ 2.8899
$ 2.8899$ 2.8899

+1.16%

+3.64%

+4.85%

HEI Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 29.24M
$ 29.24M$ 29.24M

$ 2.06M
$ 2.06M$ 2.06M

76.42M
76.42M 76.42M

What is Heima (HEI)

Heima Network is a next-gen Layer 1 blockchain built for easy cross-chain access. Evolving from Litentry Network, which focuses on decentralized identity and privacy, Heima helps users manage assets and interact across multiple blockchains with just one account. With built-in security and chain abstraction tech, Heima makes blockchain connections smoother and more seamless than ever.

Heima is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Heima investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check HEI staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Heima on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Heima buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Heima Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Heima, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of HEI? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Heima price prediction page.

Heima Price History

Tracing HEI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing HEI's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Heima price history page.

Heima (HEI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Heima (HEI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about HEI token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Heima (HEI)

Looking for how to buy Heima? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Heima on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

HEI to Local Currencies

1 HEI to VND
10,068.119
1 HEI to AUD
A$0.59303
1 HEI to GBP
0.28695
1 HEI to EUR
0.332862
1 HEI to USD
$0.3826
1 HEI to MYR
RM1.629876
1 HEI to TRY
15.529734
1 HEI to JPY
¥57.39
1 HEI to ARS
ARS$524.827724
1 HEI to RUB
31.02886
1 HEI to INR
33.469848
1 HEI to IDR
Rp6,272.130144
1 HEI to KRW
534.354464
1 HEI to PHP
22.240538
1 HEI to EGP
￡E.18.579056
1 HEI to BRL
R$2.138734
1 HEI to CAD
C$0.527988
1 HEI to BDT
46.746068
1 HEI to NGN
585.909814
1 HEI to UAH
15.950594
1 HEI to VES
Bs47.0598
1 HEI to CLP
$371.8872
1 HEI to PKR
Rs108.382928
1 HEI to KZT
208.046402
1 HEI to THB
฿12.541628
1 HEI to TWD
NT$11.443566
1 HEI to AED
د.إ1.404142
1 HEI to CHF
Fr0.309906
1 HEI to HKD
HK$3.00341
1 HEI to MAD
.د.م3.48166
1 HEI to MXN
$7.215836
1 HEI to PLN
1.430924
1 HEI to RON
лв1.698744
1 HEI to SEK
kr3.745654
1 HEI to BGN
лв0.654246
1 HEI to HUF
Ft134.1013
1 HEI to CZK
8.241204
1 HEI to KWD
د.ك0.1170756
1 HEI to ILS
1.297014

Heima Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Heima, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Heima Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Heima

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

HEI
HEI
USD
USD

1 HEI = 0.3826 USD

Trade

HEIUSDT
$0.3826
$0.3826$0.3826
+2.10%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee