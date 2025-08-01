More About HFT

Hashflow Logo

Hashflow Price(HFT)

Hashflow (HFT) Live Price Chart

$0.06964
$0.06964$0.06964
-4.56%1D
USD

HFT Live Price Data & Information

Hashflow (HFT) is currently trading at 0.06964 USD with a market cap of 41.22M USD. HFT to USD price is updated in real-time.

Hashflow Key Market Performance:

$ 1.41M USD
24-hour trading volume
-4.56%
Hashflow 24-hour price change
591.87M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the HFT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate HFT price information.

HFT Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Hashflow for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0033273-4.56%
30 Days$ -0.06532-48.40%
60 Days$ +0.00906+14.95%
90 Days$ +0.00601+9.44%
Hashflow Price Change Today

Today, HFT recorded a change of $ -0.0033273 (-4.56%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Hashflow 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.06532 (-48.40%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Hashflow 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, HFT saw a change of $ +0.00906 (+14.95%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Hashflow 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.00601 (+9.44%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

HFT Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Hashflow: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.06914
$ 0.06914$ 0.06914

$ 0.07808
$ 0.07808$ 0.07808

$ 10
$ 10$ 10

-0.15%

-4.56%

-7.23%

HFT Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 41.22M
$ 41.22M$ 41.22M

$ 1.41M
$ 1.41M$ 1.41M

591.87M
591.87M 591.87M

What is Hashflow (HFT)

Hashflow is a decentralized exchange designed for interoperability, zero slippage, and MEV-protected trades.

Hashflow is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Additionally, you can:
- Check HFT staking availability to see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Hashflow on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Hashflow buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Hashflow Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Hashflow, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of HFT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Hashflow price prediction page.

Hashflow Price History

Tracing HFT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing HFT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Hashflow price history page.

Hashflow (HFT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Hashflow (HFT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about HFT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Hashflow (HFT)

Looking for how to buy Hashflow? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Hashflow on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

HFT to Local Currencies

Hashflow Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Hashflow, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Hashflow Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Hashflow

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

