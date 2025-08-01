More About HIFI

Hifi Finance Price(HIFI)

Hifi Finance (HIFI) Live Price Chart

$0.08122
$0.08122$0.08122
-0.75%1D
USD

HIFI Live Price Data & Information

Hifi Finance (HIFI) is currently trading at 0.08122 USD with a market cap of 11.52M USD. HIFI to USD price is updated in real-time.

Hifi Finance Key Market Performance:

$ 608.69K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.75%
Hifi Finance 24-hour price change
141.82M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the HIFI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

HIFI Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Hifi Finance for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0006138-0.75%
30 Days$ -0.04636-36.34%
60 Days$ -0.00718-8.13%
90 Days$ -0.18148-69.09%
Hifi Finance Price Change Today

Today, HIFI recorded a change of $ -0.0006138 (-0.75%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Hifi Finance 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.04636 (-36.34%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Hifi Finance 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, HIFI saw a change of $ -0.00718 (-8.13%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Hifi Finance 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.18148 (-69.09%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

HIFI Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Hifi Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.08008
$ 0.08008$ 0.08008

$ 0.08397
$ 0.08397$ 0.08397

$ 2.6371
$ 2.6371$ 2.6371

-0.30%

-0.75%

-8.05%

HIFI Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 11.52M
$ 11.52M$ 11.52M

$ 608.69K
$ 608.69K$ 608.69K

141.82M
141.82M 141.82M

What is Hifi Finance (HIFI)

Hifi Lending Protocol allows anyone to borrow against their crypto. Buying and selling the tokenized debt enables fixed-rate lending and borrowing — something much needed in decentralized finance today.

Hifi Lending Protocol allows anyone to borrow against their crypto. Buying and selling the tokenized debt enables fixed-rate lending and borrowing — something much needed in decentralized finance today.

Additionally, you can:
- Check HIFI staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Hifi Finance on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Hifi Finance buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Hifi Finance Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Hifi Finance, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of HIFI? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Hifi Finance price prediction page.

Hifi Finance Price History

Tracing HIFI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing HIFI's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Hifi Finance price history page.

Hifi Finance (HIFI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Hifi Finance (HIFI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about HIFI token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Hifi Finance (HIFI)

Looking for how to buy Hifi Finance? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Hifi Finance on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

HIFI to Local Currencies

1 HIFI to VND
2,137.3043
1 HIFI to AUD
A$0.125891
1 HIFI to GBP
0.060915
1 HIFI to EUR
0.0706614
1 HIFI to USD
$0.08122
1 HIFI to MYR
RM0.3459972
1 HIFI to TRY
3.2967198
1 HIFI to JPY
¥12.183
1 HIFI to ARS
ARS$111.4127228
1 HIFI to RUB
6.586942
1 HIFI to INR
7.1051256
1 HIFI to IDR
Rp1,331.4751968
1 HIFI to KRW
113.4351008
1 HIFI to PHP
4.7213186
1 HIFI to EGP
￡E.3.9440432
1 HIFI to BRL
R$0.4540198
1 HIFI to CAD
C$0.1120836
1 HIFI to BDT
9.9234596
1 HIFI to NGN
124.3794958
1 HIFI to UAH
3.3860618
1 HIFI to VES
Bs9.99006
1 HIFI to CLP
$78.94584
1 HIFI to PKR
Rs23.0080016
1 HIFI to KZT
44.1649994
1 HIFI to THB
฿2.6623916
1 HIFI to TWD
NT$2.4292902
1 HIFI to AED
د.إ0.2980774
1 HIFI to CHF
Fr0.0657882
1 HIFI to HKD
HK$0.637577
1 HIFI to MAD
.د.م0.739102
1 HIFI to MXN
$1.5318092
1 HIFI to PLN
0.3037628
1 HIFI to RON
лв0.3606168
1 HIFI to SEK
kr0.7951438
1 HIFI to BGN
лв0.1388862
1 HIFI to HUF
Ft28.46761
1 HIFI to CZK
1.7494788
1 HIFI to KWD
د.ك0.02485332
1 HIFI to ILS
0.2753358

Hifi Finance Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Hifi Finance, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Hifi Finance Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Hifi Finance

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

