What is Highstreet (HIGH)

Highstreet World is a commerce-centered metaverse, decentralized and built on an MMORPG game where brands, both traditional and crypto, can use our Merchant Portal to seamlessly integrate and build their presence in the digital world. From day 1, Highstreet strives for interoperability and already have major thought leaders from exchanges like Binance, Chains like Avax, to funds like Republic and Animoca integrated with our Metaverse as a Service layer.

The live price of Highstreet (HIGH) is 0.5494 USD . The current market cap of Highstreet is $ 41.60M USD . The current circulating supply of Highstreet (HIGH) is 75.72M USD . As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Highstreet (HIGH) is 42.45 USD . The 24-hour trading volume of Highstreet (HIGH) is $ 420.79K USD .

