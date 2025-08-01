What is Sudeng (HIPPO)

No cats, no dogs. Only $HIPPO, driven by the people.

Sudeng is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Sudeng investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check HIPPO staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Sudeng on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Sudeng buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Sudeng Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Sudeng, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of HIPPO? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Sudeng price prediction page.

Sudeng Price History

Tracing HIPPO's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing HIPPO's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Sudeng price history page.

Sudeng (HIPPO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Sudeng (HIPPO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about HIPPO token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Sudeng (HIPPO)

Looking for how to buy Sudeng? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Sudeng on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

HIPPO to Local Currencies

1 HIPPO to VND ₫ 49.31431 1 HIPPO to AUD A$ 0.0029047 1 HIPPO to GBP ￡ 0.0014055 1 HIPPO to EUR € 0.00163038 1 HIPPO to USD $ 0.001874 1 HIPPO to MYR RM 0.00798324 1 HIPPO to TRY ₺ 0.07606566 1 HIPPO to JPY ¥ 0.2811 1 HIPPO to ARS ARS$ 2.57064076 1 HIPPO to RUB ₽ 0.1519814 1 HIPPO to INR ₹ 0.16393752 1 HIPPO to IDR Rp 30.72130656 1 HIPPO to KRW ₩ 2.61730336 1 HIPPO to PHP ₱ 0.10893562 1 HIPPO to EGP ￡E. 0.09100144 1 HIPPO to BRL R$ 0.01047566 1 HIPPO to CAD C$ 0.00258612 1 HIPPO to BDT ৳ 0.22896532 1 HIPPO to NGN ₦ 2.86982486 1 HIPPO to UAH ₴ 0.07812706 1 HIPPO to VES Bs 0.230502 1 HIPPO to CLP $ 1.821528 1 HIPPO to PKR Rs 0.53086672 1 HIPPO to KZT ₸ 1.01902498 1 HIPPO to THB ฿ 0.06142972 1 HIPPO to TWD NT$ 0.05605134 1 HIPPO to AED د.إ 0.00687758 1 HIPPO to CHF Fr 0.00151794 1 HIPPO to HKD HK$ 0.0147109 1 HIPPO to MAD .د.م 0.0170534 1 HIPPO to MXN $ 0.03534364 1 HIPPO to PLN zł 0.00700876 1 HIPPO to RON лв 0.00832056 1 HIPPO to SEK kr 0.01834646 1 HIPPO to BGN лв 0.00320454 1 HIPPO to HUF Ft 0.656837 1 HIPPO to CZK Kč 0.04036596 1 HIPPO to KWD د.ك 0.000573444 1 HIPPO to ILS ₪ 0.00635286

Sudeng Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Sudeng, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Sudeng What is the price of Sudeng (HIPPO) today? The live price of Sudeng (HIPPO) is 0.001874 USD . What is the market cap of Sudeng (HIPPO)? The current market cap of Sudeng is $ 18.74M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of HIPPO by its real-time market price of 0.001874 USD . What is the circulating supply of Sudeng (HIPPO)? The current circulating supply of Sudeng (HIPPO) is 10.00B USD . What was the highest price of Sudeng (HIPPO)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Sudeng (HIPPO) is 0.029999 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Sudeng (HIPPO)? The 24-hour trading volume of Sudeng (HIPPO) is $ 40.55K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

