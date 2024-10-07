Dive deeper into how HIPPO tokens are issued, allocated, and unlocked. This section highlights key aspects of the token's economic structure: utility, incentives, and vesting.

Overview

sudeng (HIPPO) is a flagship memecoin on the Sui blockchain, inspired by the hippo Su Deng. It is a community-driven project with a philanthropic angle, donating a portion of its revenues to wildlife conservation, notably supporting the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand.

Issuance Mechanism

Type: Community memecoin on Sui blockchain.

Community memecoin on Sui blockchain. Launch: 2024, during the memecoin boom on Sui.

2024, during the memecoin boom on Sui. Supply: The specific total supply is not detailed in the available sources, but HIPPO is listed and traded on major centralized and decentralized exchanges, indicating a fixed and public supply.

Allocation Mechanism

Community-Driven: The token is distributed and managed by the community, with no evidence of a traditional ICO or private sale.

The token is distributed and managed by the community, with no evidence of a traditional ICO or private sale. Charity Allocation: A portion of revenues is allocated to wildlife conservation efforts.

A portion of revenues is allocated to wildlife conservation efforts. Exchange Listings: HIPPO is available on major CEXs and DEXs, suggesting broad distribution through open market trading.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Primary Use: HIPPO is a memecoin, primarily used for trading, holding, and community engagement.

HIPPO is a memecoin, primarily used for trading, holding, and community engagement. Philanthropy: Part of the token’s proceeds are donated to wildlife causes, providing a unique incentive for holders who wish to support charitable initiatives.

Part of the token’s proceeds are donated to wildlife causes, providing a unique incentive for holders who wish to support charitable initiatives. Community Engagement: The token’s value is driven by community activity, social media presence, and partnerships within the Sui ecosystem.

The token’s value is driven by community activity, social media presence, and partnerships within the Sui ecosystem. No Explicit Yield: There is no evidence of staking, yield farming, or direct on-chain incentives for holding HIPPO.

Locking Mechanism

No Locking/Unlocking: There is no mention of token locking, vesting, or scheduled unlocks. The token appears to be fully liquid and tradable upon acquisition.

Unlocking Time

Immediate Liquidity: Tokens are available for trading immediately after acquisition, with no vesting or delayed unlocks reported.

Token Economics Table

Aspect Details Issuance Mechanism Community launch, Sui blockchain, 2024 Allocation Mechanism Community-driven, charity allocation, exchange distribution Usage/Incentive Trading, holding, philanthropy, community engagement Locking Mechanism None reported; tokens are fully liquid Unlocking Time Immediate; no vesting or scheduled unlocks

Additional Notes

Charity Focus: HIPPO stands out among memecoins for its explicit charitable mission, which may influence community loyalty and token demand.

HIPPO stands out among memecoins for its explicit charitable mission, which may influence community loyalty and token demand. No Advanced Tokenomics: Unlike DeFi or infrastructure tokens, HIPPO does not employ complex mechanisms like bonding curves, staking, or governance.

Unlike DeFi or infrastructure tokens, HIPPO does not employ complex mechanisms like bonding curves, staking, or governance. Market Performance: HIPPO reached an all-time high of $0.0143 on October 7, 2024, reflecting strong speculative and community interest.

References

Official Website

Sui Blockchain Explorer

CMC Listing

KuCoin HIPPO Page

Summary:

sudeng (HIPPO) is a fully liquid, community-driven memecoin on Sui with a unique philanthropic angle. There are no complex issuance, allocation, or locking mechanisms—its value is derived from community engagement, trading activity, and its charitable mission.