HIVE Price(HIVE)

HIVE (HIVE) Live Price Chart

HIVE Live Price Data & Information

HIVE (HIVE) is currently trading at 0.2214 USD with a market cap of 106.87M USD. HIVE to USD price is updated in real-time.

HIVE Key Market Performance:

$ 584.77K USD
24-hour trading volume
-2.76%
HIVE 24-hour price change
482.69M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the HIVE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate HIVE price information.

HIVE Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of HIVE for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.006284-2.76%
30 Days$ +0.0268+13.77%
60 Days$ -0.0133-5.67%
90 Days$ -0.0325-12.81%
HIVE Price Change Today

Today, HIVE recorded a change of $ -0.006284 (-2.76%), reflecting its latest market activity.

HIVE 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0268 (+13.77%), showing the token's short-term performance.

HIVE 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, HIVE saw a change of $ -0.0133 (-5.67%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

HIVE 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0325 (-12.81%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

HIVE Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of HIVE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.2331
-2.76%

-7.87%

HIVE Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 106.87M
482.69M 482.69M

What is HIVE (HIVE)

Hive is a Graphene-based social blockchain launched in March 2020 with the core idea of decentralization. Hive's prime selling points are its true decentralization, speed and scalability. Other notable features include it having the lowest entry-barrier for user adoption in the market, time delay security, integrated token allocation, and the upcoming Smart Media Token integration. It is an ideal building location for a variety of innovative projects focused on a broad range of fields, from open source development to social games. Hive aims to be the preferred blockchain for dApp development.

HIVE is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Additionally, you can:
- Check HIVE staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about HIVE on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your HIVE buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

HIVE Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as HIVE, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of HIVE? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our HIVE price prediction page.

HIVE Price History

Tracing HIVE's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing HIVE's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our HIVE price history page.

HIVE (HIVE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of HIVE (HIVE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about HIVE token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy HIVE (HIVE)

Looking for how to buy HIVE? The process is straightforward and hassle-free!

HIVE to Local Currencies

HIVE Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of HIVE, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official HIVE Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About HIVE

