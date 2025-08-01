What is HIVE (HIVE)

Hive is a Graphene-based social blockchain launched in March 2020 with the core idea of decentralization. Hive's prime selling points are its true decentralization, speed and scalability. Other notable features include it having the lowest entry-barrier for user adoption in the market, time delay security, integrated token allocation, and the upcoming Smart Media Token integration. It is an ideal building location for a variety of innovative projects focused on a broad range of fields, from open source development to social games. Hive aims to be the preferred blockchain for dApp development.

HIVE Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as HIVE, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of HIVE? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our HIVE price prediction page.

HIVE Price History

Tracing HIVE's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing HIVE's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our HIVE price history page.

HIVE (HIVE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of HIVE (HIVE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about HIVE token's extensive tokenomics now!

HIVE to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About HIVE What is the price of HIVE (HIVE) today? The live price of HIVE (HIVE) is 0.2214 USD . What is the market cap of HIVE (HIVE)? The current market cap of HIVE is $ 106.87M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of HIVE by its real-time market price of 0.2214 USD . What is the circulating supply of HIVE (HIVE)? The current circulating supply of HIVE (HIVE) is 482.69M USD . What was the highest price of HIVE (HIVE)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of HIVE (HIVE) is 3.4103 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of HIVE (HIVE)? The 24-hour trading volume of HIVE (HIVE) is $ 584.77K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

