More About HMT

HMT Price Info

HMT Whitepaper

HMT Official Website

HMT Tokenomics

HMT Price Forecast

HMT History

HMT Buying Guide

HMT-to-Fiat Currency Converter

HMT Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Human Logo

Human Price(HMT)

Human (HMT) Live Price Chart

$0.01426
$0.01426$0.01426
0.00%1D
USD

HMT Live Price Data & Information

Human (HMT) is currently trading at 0.01426 USD with a market cap of 0.00 USD. HMT to USD price is updated in real-time.

Human Key Market Performance:

$ 4.71K USD
24-hour trading volume
0.00%
Human 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the HMT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate HMT price information.

HMT Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Human for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 00.00%
30 Days$ -0.0062-30.31%
60 Days$ -0.02373-62.47%
90 Days$ -0.02973-67.59%
Human Price Change Today

Today, HMT recorded a change of $ 0 (0.00%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Human 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0062 (-30.31%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Human 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, HMT saw a change of $ -0.02373 (-62.47%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Human 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.02973 (-67.59%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

HMT Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Human: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.01392
$ 0.01392$ 0.01392

$ 0.01497
$ 0.01497$ 0.01497

$ 0.17998
$ 0.17998$ 0.17998

+0.28%

0.00%

-3.98%

HMT Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 4.71K
$ 4.71K$ 4.71K

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is Human (HMT)

HUMAN Protocol supports the creation of decentralized and automated job markets that fulfill the potential of workers and businesses.The Protocol is designed to improve the systems through which humans request and complete work. It accomplishes this by tokenizing work or contribution and automating the process of launching, evaluating, and paying out that work on-chain. By automating these processes, HUMAN Protocol can dramatically improve interactions in existing job markets, while unlocking new markets enabled by the global, permissionless micropayments enabled by blockchains.

Human is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Human investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check HMT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Human on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Human buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Human Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Human, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of HMT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Human price prediction page.

Human Price History

Tracing HMT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing HMT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Human price history page.

Human (HMT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Human (HMT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about HMT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Human (HMT)

Looking for how to buy Human? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Human on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

HMT to Local Currencies

1 HMT to VND
375.2519
1 HMT to AUD
A$0.022103
1 HMT to GBP
0.010695
1 HMT to EUR
0.0124062
1 HMT to USD
$0.01426
1 HMT to MYR
RM0.0607476
1 HMT to TRY
0.5788134
1 HMT to JPY
¥2.139
1 HMT to ARS
ARS$19.5610124
1 HMT to RUB
1.156486
1 HMT to INR
1.2474648
1 HMT to IDR
Rp233.7704544
1 HMT to KRW
19.9160864
1 HMT to PHP
0.8289338
1 HMT to EGP
￡E.0.6924656
1 HMT to BRL
R$0.0797134
1 HMT to CAD
C$0.0196788
1 HMT to BDT
1.7422868
1 HMT to NGN
21.8376214
1 HMT to UAH
0.5944994
1 HMT to VES
Bs1.75398
1 HMT to CLP
$13.86072
1 HMT to PKR
Rs4.0395728
1 HMT to KZT
7.7541602
1 HMT to THB
฿0.4674428
1 HMT to TWD
NT$0.4265166
1 HMT to AED
د.إ0.0523342
1 HMT to CHF
Fr0.0115506
1 HMT to HKD
HK$0.111941
1 HMT to MAD
.د.م0.129766
1 HMT to MXN
$0.2689436
1 HMT to PLN
0.0533324
1 HMT to RON
лв0.0633144
1 HMT to SEK
kr0.1396054
1 HMT to BGN
лв0.0243846
1 HMT to HUF
Ft4.99813
1 HMT to CZK
0.3071604
1 HMT to KWD
د.ك0.00436356
1 HMT to ILS
0.0483414

Human Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Human, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Human Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Human

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

HMT
HMT
USD
USD

1 HMT = 0.01426 USD

Trade

HMTUSDT
$0.01426
$0.01426$0.01426
+1.20%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee