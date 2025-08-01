What is Handshake (HNS)

Handshake is a decentralized, permissionless naming protocol where every peer is validating and in charge of managing the root DNS naming zone with the goal of creating an alternative to existing Certificate Authorities and naming sys tem.

Handshake is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Handshake investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check HNS staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Handshake on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Handshake buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Handshake Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Handshake, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of HNS? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Handshake price prediction page.

Handshake Price History

Tracing HNS's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing HNS's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Handshake price history page.

Handshake (HNS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Handshake (HNS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about HNS token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Handshake (HNS)

Looking for how to buy Handshake? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Handshake on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

HNS to Local Currencies

1 HNS to VND ₫ 200.862395 1 HNS to AUD A$ 0.01183115 1 HNS to GBP ￡ 0.00572475 1 HNS to EUR € 0.00664071 1 HNS to USD $ 0.007633 1 HNS to MYR RM 0.03251658 1 HNS to TRY ₺ 0.30982347 1 HNS to JPY ¥ 1.14495 1 HNS to ARS ARS$ 10.47049142 1 HNS to RUB ₽ 0.6190363 1 HNS to INR ₹ 0.66773484 1 HNS to IDR Rp 125.13112752 1 HNS to KRW ₩ 10.66055312 1 HNS to PHP ₱ 0.44370629 1 HNS to EGP ￡E. 0.37065848 1 HNS to BRL R$ 0.04266847 1 HNS to CAD C$ 0.01053354 1 HNS to BDT ৳ 0.93259994 1 HNS to NGN ₦ 11.68909987 1 HNS to UAH ₴ 0.31821977 1 HNS to VES Bs 0.938859 1 HNS to CLP $ 7.419276 1 HNS to PKR Rs 2.16227624 1 HNS to KZT ₸ 4.15059641 1 HNS to THB ฿ 0.25020974 1 HNS to TWD NT$ 0.22830303 1 HNS to AED د.إ 0.02801311 1 HNS to CHF Fr 0.00618273 1 HNS to HKD HK$ 0.05991905 1 HNS to MAD .د.م 0.0694603 1 HNS to MXN $ 0.14395838 1 HNS to PLN zł 0.02854742 1 HNS to RON лв 0.03389052 1 HNS to SEK kr 0.07472707 1 HNS to BGN лв 0.01305243 1 HNS to HUF Ft 2.6753665 1 HNS to CZK Kč 0.16441482 1 HNS to KWD د.ك 0.002335698 1 HNS to ILS ₪ 0.02587587

Handshake Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Handshake, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Handshake What is the price of Handshake (HNS) today? The live price of Handshake (HNS) is 0.007633 USD . What is the market cap of Handshake (HNS)? The current market cap of Handshake is $ 5.12M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of HNS by its real-time market price of 0.007633 USD . What is the circulating supply of Handshake (HNS)? The current circulating supply of Handshake (HNS) is 671.07M USD . What was the highest price of Handshake (HNS)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Handshake (HNS) is 0.86721 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Handshake (HNS)? The 24-hour trading volume of Handshake (HNS) is $ 942.75 USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!