What is Helium Network Token (HNT)

Helium is a decentralized network of wireless Hotspots that create public, long-range wireless coverage for LoRaWAN-enabled IoT devices. Hotspots produce and are compensated with HNT, the native cryptocurrency of the Helium blockchain. Today, the Helium blockchain and its hundreds of thousands of Hotspots provide access to the largest LoRaWAN Network in the world.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Helium Network Token What is the price of Helium Network Token (HNT) today? The live price of Helium Network Token (HNT) is 3.025 USD . What is the market cap of Helium Network Token (HNT)? The current market cap of Helium Network Token is $ 562.25M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of HNT by its real-time market price of 3.025 USD . What is the circulating supply of Helium Network Token (HNT)? The current circulating supply of Helium Network Token (HNT) is 185.87M USD . What was the highest price of Helium Network Token (HNT)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Helium Network Token (HNT) is 10.582 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Helium Network Token (HNT)? The 24-hour trading volume of Helium Network Token (HNT) is $ 1.47M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

