Hivemapper (HONEY) Information Hivemapper is a decentralized mapping network powered by a global community of contributors who use dashcams to capture street-level imagery. Our goal is to build a fresh, up-to-date, and accessible map of the world, using contributions from everyday drivers and advanced AI technology. Unlike traditional maps, our approach allows us to keep map data current and relevant for a wide range of users and industries. Official Website: https://hivemapper.com/ Whitepaper: https://docs.hivemapper.com/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/4vMsoUT2BWatFweudnQM1xedRLfJgJ7hswhcpz4xgBTy

Hivemapper (HONEY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Hivemapper (HONEY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 85.62M Total Supply: $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 4.56B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 187.90M All-Time High: $ 0.14067 All-Time Low: $ 0.008499727928779937 Current Price: $ 0.01879

Hivemapper (HONEY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Hivemapper (HONEY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HONEY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HONEY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

