Honorswap Logo

Honorswap Price(HONOR)

Honorswap (HONOR) Live Price Chart

$0.493
$0.493$0.493
-3.67%1D
USD

HONOR Live Price Data & Information

Honorswap (HONOR) is currently trading at 0.493 USD with a market cap of -- USD. HONOR to USD price is updated in real-time.

Honorswap Key Market Performance:

$ 2.14K USD
24-hour trading volume
-3.67%
Honorswap 24-hour price change
-- USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the HONOR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate HONOR price information.

HONOR Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Honorswap for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.018782-3.67%
30 Days$ +0.0735+17.52%
60 Days$ +0.0894+22.15%
90 Days$ +0.0927+23.15%
Honorswap Price Change Today

Today, HONOR recorded a change of $ -0.018782 (-3.67%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Honorswap 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0735 (+17.52%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Honorswap 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, HONOR saw a change of $ +0.0894 (+22.15%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Honorswap 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.0927 (+23.15%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

HONOR Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Honorswap: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.4861
$ 0.4861$ 0.4861

$ 0.5194
$ 0.5194$ 0.5194

$ 7
$ 7$ 7

0.00%

-3.67%

+4.20%

HONOR Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

--
----

$ 2.14K
$ 2.14K$ 2.14K

--
----

What is Honorswap (HONOR)

Honorswap is a defi project built on Binance Smart Chain.

Honorswap is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Honorswap investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check HONOR staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Honorswap on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Honorswap buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Honorswap Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Honorswap, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of HONOR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Honorswap price prediction page.

Honorswap Price History

Tracing HONOR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing HONOR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Honorswap price history page.

Honorswap (HONOR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Honorswap (HONOR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about HONOR token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Honorswap (HONOR)

Looking for how to buy Honorswap? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Honorswap on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

HONOR to Local Currencies

1 HONOR to VND
12,973.295
1 HONOR to AUD
A$0.76415
1 HONOR to GBP
0.36975
1 HONOR to EUR
0.42891
1 HONOR to USD
$0.493
1 HONOR to MYR
RM2.10018
1 HONOR to TRY
20.01087
1 HONOR to JPY
¥73.95
1 HONOR to ARS
ARS$676.26782
1 HONOR to RUB
39.9823
1 HONOR to INR
43.12764
1 HONOR to IDR
Rp8,081.96592
1 HONOR to KRW
688.54352
1 HONOR to PHP
28.65809
1 HONOR to EGP
￡E.23.94008
1 HONOR to BRL
R$2.75587
1 HONOR to CAD
C$0.68034
1 HONOR to BDT
60.23474
1 HONOR to NGN
754.97527
1 HONOR to UAH
20.55317
1 HONOR to VES
Bs60.639
1 HONOR to CLP
$479.196
1 HONOR to PKR
Rs139.65704
1 HONOR to KZT
268.07861
1 HONOR to THB
฿16.16054
1 HONOR to TWD
NT$14.74563
1 HONOR to AED
د.إ1.80931
1 HONOR to CHF
Fr0.39933
1 HONOR to HKD
HK$3.87005
1 HONOR to MAD
.د.م4.4863
1 HONOR to MXN
$9.29798
1 HONOR to PLN
1.84382
1 HONOR to RON
лв2.18892
1 HONOR to SEK
kr4.82647
1 HONOR to BGN
лв0.84303
1 HONOR to HUF
Ft172.7965
1 HONOR to CZK
10.61922
1 HONOR to KWD
د.ك0.150858
1 HONOR to ILS
1.67127

Honorswap Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Honorswap, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Honorswap Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Honorswap

