What is Robinhood xStock (HOODX)

Robinhood xStock (HOODx) is a tracker certificate issued as Solana SPL and ERC-20 tokens. HOODx tracks the price of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (the underlying). HOODx is designed to give eligible cryptocurrency market participants regulatory-compliant access to the stock price of Robinhood Markets, Inc., whilst maintaining the benefits of blockchain technology.

Robinhood xStock (HOODX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Robinhood xStock (HOODX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about HOODX token's extensive tokenomics now!

HOODX to Local Currencies

1 HOODX to VND ₫ 2,675,972.35 1 HOODX to AUD A$ 157.6195 1 HOODX to GBP ￡ 76.2675 1 HOODX to EUR € 88.4703 1 HOODX to USD $ 101.69 1 HOODX to MYR RM 433.1994 1 HOODX to TRY ₺ 4,135.7323 1 HOODX to JPY ¥ 15,253.5 1 HOODX to ARS ARS$ 139,492.2406 1 HOODX to RUB ₽ 8,247.059 1 HOODX to INR ₹ 8,895.8412 1 HOODX to IDR Rp 1,667,048.9136 1 HOODX to KRW ₩ 141,628.7475 1 HOODX to PHP ₱ 5,914.2904 1 HOODX to EGP ￡E. 4,939.0833 1 HOODX to BRL R$ 569.464 1 HOODX to CAD C$ 140.3322 1 HOODX to BDT ৳ 12,424.4842 1 HOODX to NGN ₦ 155,727.0491 1 HOODX to UAH ₴ 4,239.4561 1 HOODX to VES Bs 12,507.87 1 HOODX to CLP $ 98,639.3 1 HOODX to PKR Rs 28,831.1488 1 HOODX to KZT ₸ 55,295.9713 1 HOODX to THB ฿ 3,330.3475 1 HOODX to TWD NT$ 3,041.5479 1 HOODX to AED د.إ 373.2023 1 HOODX to CHF Fr 82.3689 1 HOODX to HKD HK$ 797.2496 1 HOODX to MAD .د.م 927.4128 1 HOODX to MXN $ 1,918.8903 1 HOODX to PLN zł 380.3206 1 HOODX to RON лв 451.5036 1 HOODX to SEK kr 994.5282 1 HOODX to BGN лв 173.8899 1 HOODX to HUF Ft 35,617.9394 1 HOODX to CZK Kč 2,187.3519 1 HOODX to KWD د.ك 31.11714 1 HOODX to ILS ₪ 344.7291

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Robinhood xStock What is the price of Robinhood xStock (HOODX) today? The live price of Robinhood xStock (HOODX) is 101.69 USD . What is the market cap of Robinhood xStock (HOODX)? The current market cap of Robinhood xStock is $ 610.14K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of HOODX by its real-time market price of 101.69 USD . What is the circulating supply of Robinhood xStock (HOODX)? The current circulating supply of Robinhood xStock (HOODX) is 6.00K USD . What was the highest price of Robinhood xStock (HOODX)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Robinhood xStock (HOODX) is 699.99 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Robinhood xStock (HOODX)? The 24-hour trading volume of Robinhood xStock (HOODX) is $ 69.07K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

