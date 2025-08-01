More About HOOK

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Live Price Chart

HOOK Live Price Data & Information

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is currently trading at 0.1025 USD with a market cap of 25.48M USD. HOOK to USD price is updated in real-time.

Hooked Protocol Key Market Performance:

$ 927.04K USD
24-hour trading volume
-4.05%
Hooked Protocol 24-hour price change
248.58M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the HOOK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate HOOK price information.

HOOK Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Hooked Protocol for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.004332-4.05%
30 Days$ +0.00564+5.82%
60 Days$ -0.01594-13.46%
90 Days$ -0.04125-28.70%
Hooked Protocol Price Change Today

Today, HOOK recorded a change of $ -0.004332 (-4.05%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Hooked Protocol 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00564 (+5.82%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Hooked Protocol 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, HOOK saw a change of $ -0.01594 (-13.46%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Hooked Protocol 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.04125 (-28.70%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

HOOK Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Hooked Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

What is Hooked Protocol (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol is building the on-ramp layer for massive Web3 adoption, providing tailored Learn and Earn products and onboarding infrastructures for users and businesses to enter the new world of web3.

Hooked Protocol is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Hooked Protocol investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check HOOK staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Hooked Protocol on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Hooked Protocol buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Hooked Protocol Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Hooked Protocol, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of HOOK? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Hooked Protocol price prediction page.

Hooked Protocol Price History

Tracing HOOK's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing HOOK's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Hooked Protocol price history page.

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Hooked Protocol (HOOK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about HOOK token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Hooked Protocol (HOOK)

Looking for how to buy Hooked Protocol? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Hooked Protocol on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

HOOK to Local Currencies

Hooked Protocol Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Hooked Protocol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Hooked Protocol Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Hooked Protocol

