What is HOP (HOP)

Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.

HOP is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your HOP investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check HOP staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about HOP on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your HOP buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

HOP Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as HOP, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of HOP? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our HOP price prediction page.

HOP Price History

Tracing HOP's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing HOP's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our HOP price history page.

HOP (HOP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of HOP (HOP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about HOP token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy HOP (HOP)

Looking for how to buy HOP? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase HOP on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

HOP to Local Currencies

1 HOP to VND ₫ 270.20242 1 HOP to AUD A$ 0.0159154 1 HOP to GBP ￡ 0.007701 1 HOP to EUR € 0.00893316 1 HOP to USD $ 0.010268 1 HOP to MYR RM 0.04374168 1 HOP to TRY ₺ 0.41759956 1 HOP to JPY ¥ 1.5402 1 HOP to ARS ARS$ 14.08502632 1 HOP to RUB ₽ 0.8327348 1 HOP to INR ₹ 0.89824464 1 HOP to IDR Rp 168.32784192 1 HOP to KRW ₩ 14.300757 1 HOP to PHP ₱ 0.59718688 1 HOP to EGP ￡E. 0.49871676 1 HOP to BRL R$ 0.0575008 1 HOP to CAD C$ 0.01416984 1 HOP to BDT ৳ 1.25454424 1 HOP to NGN ₦ 15.72431252 1 HOP to UAH ₴ 0.42807292 1 HOP to VES Bs 1.262964 1 HOP to CLP $ 9.95996 1 HOP to PKR Rs 2.91118336 1 HOP to KZT ₸ 5.58343036 1 HOP to THB ฿ 0.336277 1 HOP to TWD NT$ 0.30711588 1 HOP to AED د.إ 0.03768356 1 HOP to CHF Fr 0.00831708 1 HOP to HKD HK$ 0.08050112 1 HOP to MAD .د.م 0.09364416 1 HOP to MXN $ 0.19375716 1 HOP to PLN zł 0.03840232 1 HOP to RON лв 0.04558992 1 HOP to SEK kr 0.10042104 1 HOP to BGN лв 0.01755828 1 HOP to HUF Ft 3.59646968 1 HOP to CZK Kč 0.22086468 1 HOP to KWD د.ك 0.003142008 1 HOP to ILS ₪ 0.03480852

HOP Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of HOP, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About HOP What is the price of HOP (HOP) today? The live price of HOP (HOP) is 0.010268 USD . What is the market cap of HOP (HOP)? The current market cap of HOP is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of HOP by its real-time market price of 0.010268 USD . What is the circulating supply of HOP (HOP)? The current circulating supply of HOP (HOP) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of HOP (HOP)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of HOP (HOP) is 0.4052 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of HOP (HOP)? The 24-hour trading volume of HOP (HOP) is $ 53.91K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!