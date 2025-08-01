More About HOP

HOP (HOP) Live Price Chart

$0.010268
$0.010268$0.010268
-1.12%1D
USD

HOP Live Price Data & Information

HOP (HOP) is currently trading at 0.010268 USD with a market cap of 0.00 USD. HOP to USD price is updated in real-time.

HOP Key Market Performance:

$ 53.91K USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.12%
HOP 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the HOP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

HOP Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of HOP for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0001163-1.11%
30 Days$ +0.003111+43.46%
60 Days$ +0.000669+6.96%
90 Days$ +0.003113+43.50%
HOP Price Change Today

Today, HOP recorded a change of $ -0.0001163 (-1.11%), reflecting its latest market activity.

HOP 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.003111 (+43.46%), showing the token's short-term performance.

HOP 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, HOP saw a change of $ +0.000669 (+6.96%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

HOP 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.003113 (+43.50%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

HOP Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of HOP: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.00864
$ 0.00864$ 0.00864

$ 0.010465
$ 0.010465$ 0.010465

$ 0.4052
$ 0.4052$ 0.4052

-0.11%

-1.11%

+0.80%

HOP Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 53.91K
$ 53.91K$ 53.91K

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is HOP (HOP)

Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.

HOP is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Additionally, you can:
- Check HOP staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about HOP on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your HOP buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

HOP Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as HOP, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of HOP? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our HOP price prediction page.

HOP Price History

Tracing HOP's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing HOP's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our HOP price history page.

HOP (HOP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of HOP (HOP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about HOP token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy HOP (HOP)

Looking for how to buy HOP? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase HOP on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide.

HOP to Local Currencies

1 HOP to VND
270.20242
1 HOP to AUD
A$0.0159154
1 HOP to GBP
0.007701
1 HOP to EUR
0.00893316
1 HOP to USD
$0.010268
1 HOP to MYR
RM0.04374168
1 HOP to TRY
0.41759956
1 HOP to JPY
¥1.5402
1 HOP to ARS
ARS$14.08502632
1 HOP to RUB
0.8327348
1 HOP to INR
0.89824464
1 HOP to IDR
Rp168.32784192
1 HOP to KRW
14.300757
1 HOP to PHP
0.59718688
1 HOP to EGP
￡E.0.49871676
1 HOP to BRL
R$0.0575008
1 HOP to CAD
C$0.01416984
1 HOP to BDT
1.25454424
1 HOP to NGN
15.72431252
1 HOP to UAH
0.42807292
1 HOP to VES
Bs1.262964
1 HOP to CLP
$9.95996
1 HOP to PKR
Rs2.91118336
1 HOP to KZT
5.58343036
1 HOP to THB
฿0.336277
1 HOP to TWD
NT$0.30711588
1 HOP to AED
د.إ0.03768356
1 HOP to CHF
Fr0.00831708
1 HOP to HKD
HK$0.08050112
1 HOP to MAD
.د.م0.09364416
1 HOP to MXN
$0.19375716
1 HOP to PLN
0.03840232
1 HOP to RON
лв0.04558992
1 HOP to SEK
kr0.10042104
1 HOP to BGN
лв0.01755828
1 HOP to HUF
Ft3.59646968
1 HOP to CZK
0.22086468
1 HOP to KWD
د.ك0.003142008
1 HOP to ILS
0.03480852

HOP Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of HOP, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official HOP Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About HOP

Disclaimer

