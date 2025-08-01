More About HOPR

HOPR Live Price Data & Information

HOPR Token (HOPR) is currently trading at 0.06881 USD with a market cap of 23.48M USD. HOPR to USD price is updated in real-time.

HOPR Token Key Market Performance:

$ 64.56K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.11%
HOPR Token 24-hour price change
341.17M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the HOPR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

HOPR Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of HOPR Token for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0000758-0.11%
30 Days$ +0.03849+126.94%
60 Days$ +0.02043+42.22%
90 Days$ +0.02198+46.93%
HOPR Token Price Change Today

Today, HOPR recorded a change of $ -0.0000758 (-0.11%), reflecting its latest market activity.

HOPR Token 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.03849 (+126.94%), showing the token's short-term performance.

HOPR Token 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, HOPR saw a change of $ +0.02043 (+42.22%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

HOPR Token 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.02198 (+46.93%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

HOPR Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of HOPR Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.06721
$ 0.06721$ 0.06721

$ 0.07373
$ 0.07373$ 0.07373

$ 1.688
$ 1.688$ 1.688

+0.33%

-0.11%

+0.46%

HOPR Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 23.48M
$ 23.48M$ 23.48M

$ 64.56K
$ 64.56K$ 64.56K

341.17M
341.17M 341.17M

What is HOPR Token (HOPR)

HOPR is a Layer 0 metadata privacy protection protocol that can be used to connect devices and the cloud, and realize private transactions on the chain.

HOPR is a Layer 0 metadata privacy protection protocol that can be used to connect devices and the cloud, and realize private transactions on the chain.

Additionally, you can:
- Check HOPR staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about HOPR Token on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your HOPR Token buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

HOPR Token Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as HOPR Token, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of HOPR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our HOPR Token price prediction page.

HOPR Token Price History

Tracing HOPR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing HOPR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our HOPR Token price history page.

HOPR Token (HOPR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of HOPR Token (HOPR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about HOPR token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy HOPR Token (HOPR)

Looking for how to buy HOPR Token? The process is straightforward and hassle-free!

HOPR to Local Currencies

1 HOPR to VND
1,810.73515
1 HOPR to AUD
A$0.1066555
1 HOPR to GBP
0.0516075
1 HOPR to EUR
0.0598647
1 HOPR to USD
$0.06881
1 HOPR to MYR
RM0.2931306
1 HOPR to TRY
2.7929979
1 HOPR to JPY
¥10.3215
1 HOPR to ARS
ARS$94.3894294
1 HOPR to RUB
5.580491
1 HOPR to INR
6.0194988
1 HOPR to IDR
Rp1,128.0326064
1 HOPR to KRW
96.1027984
1 HOPR to PHP
3.9999253
1 HOPR to EGP
￡E.3.3414136
1 HOPR to BRL
R$0.3846479
1 HOPR to CAD
C$0.0949578
1 HOPR to BDT
8.4072058
1 HOPR to NGN
105.3749459
1 HOPR to UAH
2.8686889
1 HOPR to VES
Bs8.46363
1 HOPR to CLP
$66.88332
1 HOPR to PKR
Rs19.4924968
1 HOPR to KZT
37.4168137
1 HOPR to THB
฿2.2555918
1 HOPR to TWD
NT$2.0581071
1 HOPR to AED
د.إ0.2525327
1 HOPR to CHF
Fr0.0557361
1 HOPR to HKD
HK$0.5401585
1 HOPR to MAD
.د.م0.626171
1 HOPR to MXN
$1.2977566
1 HOPR to PLN
0.2573494
1 HOPR to RON
лв0.3055164
1 HOPR to SEK
kr0.6736499
1 HOPR to BGN
лв0.1176651
1 HOPR to HUF
Ft24.117905
1 HOPR to CZK
1.4821674
1 HOPR to KWD
د.ك0.02105586
1 HOPR to ILS
0.2332659

HOPR Token Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of HOPR Token, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official HOPR Token Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About HOPR Token

