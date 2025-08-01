What is HOPR Token (HOPR)

HOPR is a Layer 0 metadata privacy protection protocol that can be used to connect devices and the cloud, and realize private transactions on the chain.

HOPR Token is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your HOPR Token investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check HOPR staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about HOPR Token on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your HOPR Token buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

HOPR Token Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as HOPR Token, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of HOPR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our HOPR Token price prediction page.

HOPR Token Price History

Tracing HOPR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing HOPR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our HOPR Token price history page.

HOPR Token (HOPR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of HOPR Token (HOPR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about HOPR token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy HOPR Token (HOPR)

Looking for how to buy HOPR Token? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase HOPR Token on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

HOPR to Local Currencies

1 HOPR to VND ₫ 1,810.73515 1 HOPR to AUD A$ 0.1066555 1 HOPR to GBP ￡ 0.0516075 1 HOPR to EUR € 0.0598647 1 HOPR to USD $ 0.06881 1 HOPR to MYR RM 0.2931306 1 HOPR to TRY ₺ 2.7929979 1 HOPR to JPY ¥ 10.3215 1 HOPR to ARS ARS$ 94.3894294 1 HOPR to RUB ₽ 5.580491 1 HOPR to INR ₹ 6.0194988 1 HOPR to IDR Rp 1,128.0326064 1 HOPR to KRW ₩ 96.1027984 1 HOPR to PHP ₱ 3.9999253 1 HOPR to EGP ￡E. 3.3414136 1 HOPR to BRL R$ 0.3846479 1 HOPR to CAD C$ 0.0949578 1 HOPR to BDT ৳ 8.4072058 1 HOPR to NGN ₦ 105.3749459 1 HOPR to UAH ₴ 2.8686889 1 HOPR to VES Bs 8.46363 1 HOPR to CLP $ 66.88332 1 HOPR to PKR Rs 19.4924968 1 HOPR to KZT ₸ 37.4168137 1 HOPR to THB ฿ 2.2555918 1 HOPR to TWD NT$ 2.0581071 1 HOPR to AED د.إ 0.2525327 1 HOPR to CHF Fr 0.0557361 1 HOPR to HKD HK$ 0.5401585 1 HOPR to MAD .د.م 0.626171 1 HOPR to MXN $ 1.2977566 1 HOPR to PLN zł 0.2573494 1 HOPR to RON лв 0.3055164 1 HOPR to SEK kr 0.6736499 1 HOPR to BGN лв 0.1176651 1 HOPR to HUF Ft 24.117905 1 HOPR to CZK Kč 1.4821674 1 HOPR to KWD د.ك 0.02105586 1 HOPR to ILS ₪ 0.2332659

HOPR Token Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of HOPR Token, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About HOPR Token What is the price of HOPR Token (HOPR) today? The live price of HOPR Token (HOPR) is 0.06881 USD . What is the market cap of HOPR Token (HOPR)? The current market cap of HOPR Token is $ 23.48M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of HOPR by its real-time market price of 0.06881 USD . What is the circulating supply of HOPR Token (HOPR)? The current circulating supply of HOPR Token (HOPR) is 341.17M USD . What was the highest price of HOPR Token (HOPR)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of HOPR Token (HOPR) is 1.688 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of HOPR Token (HOPR)? The 24-hour trading volume of HOPR Token (HOPR) is $ 64.56K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!