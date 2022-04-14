HOPR Token (HOPR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into HOPR Token (HOPR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

HOPR Token (HOPR) Information HOPR is a Layer 0 metadata privacy protection protocol that can be used to connect devices and the cloud, and realize private transactions on the chain. Official Website: https://hoprnet.org/ Whitepaper: https://docs.hoprnet.org/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xf5581dfefd8fb0e4aec526be659cfab1f8c781da Buy HOPR Now!

HOPR Token (HOPR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for HOPR Token (HOPR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 22.09M $ 22.09M $ 22.09M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 341.17M $ 341.17M $ 341.17M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 64.76M $ 64.76M $ 64.76M All-Time High: $ 1.688 $ 1.688 $ 1.688 All-Time Low: $ 0.030108303598352832 $ 0.030108303598352832 $ 0.030108303598352832 Current Price: $ 0.06476 $ 0.06476 $ 0.06476 Learn more about HOPR Token (HOPR) price

HOPR Token (HOPR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of HOPR Token (HOPR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HOPR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HOPR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand HOPR's tokenomics, explore HOPR token's live price!

HOPR Token (HOPR) Price History Analyzing the price history of HOPR helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore HOPR Price History now!

HOPR Price Prediction Want to know where HOPR might be heading? Our HOPR price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See HOPR token's Price Prediction now!

