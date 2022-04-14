Holo Token (HOT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Holo Token (HOT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Holo Token (HOT) Information Holochain is a new open source framework for truly peer-to-peer applications. Holo acts as a bridge between Holochain apps and users by creating an ecosystem that enables distributed hosting services provided by peers. Official Website: https://holochain.org/ Whitepaper: https://holo.host/whitepapers/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x6c6ee5e31d828de241282b9606c8e98ea48526e2 Buy HOT Now!

Holo Token (HOT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Holo Token (HOT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 163.66M Total Supply: -- Circulating Supply: $ 175.02B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- All-Time High: $ 0.0315376 All-Time Low: $ 0.000218929983954 Current Price: $ 0.0009351

Holo Token (HOT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Holo Token (HOT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HOT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HOT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand HOT's tokenomics, explore HOT token's live price!

Holo Token (HOT) Price History Analyzing the price history of HOT helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore HOT Price History now!

HOT Price Prediction Want to know where HOT might be heading? Our HOT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See HOT token's Price Prediction now!

