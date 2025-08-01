More About HOUSE

Housecoin Logo

Housecoin Price(HOUSE)

Housecoin (HOUSE) Live Price Chart

$0.015736
$0.015736$0.015736
-7.39%1D
USD

HOUSE Live Price Data & Information

Housecoin (HOUSE) is currently trading at 0.015736 USD with a market cap of 15.72M USD. HOUSE to USD price is updated in real-time.

Housecoin Key Market Performance:

$ 462.46K USD
24-hour trading volume
-7.39%
Housecoin 24-hour price change
998.74M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the HOUSE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

HOUSE Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Housecoin for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00125569-7.39%
30 Days$ -0.004277-21.38%
60 Days$ -0.024051-60.45%
90 Days$ -0.060008-79.23%
Housecoin Price Change Today

Today, HOUSE recorded a change of $ -0.00125569 (-7.39%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Housecoin 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.004277 (-21.38%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Housecoin 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, HOUSE saw a change of $ -0.024051 (-60.45%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Housecoin 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.060008 (-79.23%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

HOUSE Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Housecoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.013394
$ 0.013394$ 0.013394

$ 0.019452
$ 0.019452$ 0.019452

$ 0.130927
$ 0.130927$ 0.130927

-2.14%

-7.39%

+30.73%

HOUSE Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 15.72M
$ 15.72M$ 15.72M

$ 462.46K
$ 462.46K$ 462.46K

998.74M
998.74M 998.74M

What is Housecoin (HOUSE)

A meme coin designed to hedge against the overheated US real estate market by opposing excessively high property prices.

A meme coin designed to hedge against the overheated US real estate market by opposing excessively high property prices.

Additionally, you can:
- Check HOUSE staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Housecoin on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Housecoin buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Housecoin Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Housecoin, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of HOUSE? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Housecoin price prediction page.

Housecoin Price History

Tracing HOUSE's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing HOUSE's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Housecoin price history page.

Housecoin (HOUSE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Housecoin (HOUSE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about HOUSE token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Housecoin (HOUSE)

Looking for how to buy Housecoin? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Housecoin on MEXC.

HOUSE to Local Currencies

1 HOUSE to VND
414.09284
1 HOUSE to AUD
A$0.0243908
1 HOUSE to GBP
0.011802
1 HOUSE to EUR
0.01369032
1 HOUSE to USD
$0.015736
1 HOUSE to MYR
RM0.06703536
1 HOUSE to TRY
0.63998312
1 HOUSE to JPY
¥2.3604
1 HOUSE to ARS
ARS$21.58570064
1 HOUSE to RUB
1.2761896
1 HOUSE to INR
1.37658528
1 HOUSE to IDR
Rp257.96717184
1 HOUSE to KRW
21.916314
1 HOUSE to PHP
0.91520576
1 HOUSE to EGP
￡E.0.76429752
1 HOUSE to BRL
R$0.0881216
1 HOUSE to CAD
C$0.02171568
1 HOUSE to BDT
1.92262448
1 HOUSE to NGN
24.09795304
1 HOUSE to UAH
0.65603384
1 HOUSE to VES
Bs1.935528
1 HOUSE to CLP
$15.26392
1 HOUSE to PKR
Rs4.46147072
1 HOUSE to KZT
8.55676472
1 HOUSE to THB
฿0.515354
1 HOUSE to TWD
NT$0.47066376
1 HOUSE to AED
د.إ0.05775112
1 HOUSE to CHF
Fr0.01274616
1 HOUSE to HKD
HK$0.12337024
1 HOUSE to MAD
.د.م0.14351232
1 HOUSE to MXN
$0.29693832
1 HOUSE to PLN
0.05885264
1 HOUSE to RON
лв0.06986784
1 HOUSE to SEK
kr0.15389808
1 HOUSE to BGN
лв0.02690856
1 HOUSE to HUF
Ft5.51169136
1 HOUSE to CZK
0.33848136
1 HOUSE to KWD
د.ك0.004815216
1 HOUSE to ILS
0.05334504

Housecoin Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Housecoin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Housecoin Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Housecoin

Disclaimer

