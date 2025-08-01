What is HashKey Platform (HSK)

HSK is the platform token of HashKey Group, and will be used across all HashKey businesses, covering global licensed exchanges, investment and asset management, tokenization, infrastructure services, and more. Additionally, HSK is the native token and gas token of HashKey Chain, an L2 public chain, empowering long-term growth of the ecosystem.

HashKey Platform is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your HashKey Platform investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



HashKey Platform (HSK) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of HashKey Platform (HSK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about HSK token's extensive tokenomics now!

HSK to Local Currencies

1 HSK to VND ₫ 14,791.6615 1 HSK to AUD A$ 0.871255 1 HSK to GBP ￡ 0.421575 1 HSK to EUR € 0.489027 1 HSK to USD $ 0.5621 1 HSK to MYR RM 2.394546 1 HSK to TRY ₺ 22.860607 1 HSK to JPY ¥ 84.315 1 HSK to ARS ARS$ 771.055054 1 HSK to RUB ₽ 45.58631 1 HSK to INR ₹ 49.172508 1 HSK to IDR Rp 9,214.752624 1 HSK to KRW ₩ 782.864775 1 HSK to PHP ₱ 32.691736 1 HSK to EGP ￡E. 27.301197 1 HSK to BRL R$ 3.14776 1 HSK to CAD C$ 0.775698 1 HSK to BDT ৳ 68.677378 1 HSK to NGN ₦ 860.794319 1 HSK to UAH ₴ 23.433949 1 HSK to VES Bs 69.1383 1 HSK to CLP $ 545.237 1 HSK to PKR Rs 159.366592 1 HSK to KZT ₸ 305.653117 1 HSK to THB ฿ 18.408775 1 HSK to TWD NT$ 16.812411 1 HSK to AED د.إ 2.062907 1 HSK to CHF Fr 0.455301 1 HSK to HKD HK$ 4.406864 1 HSK to MAD .د.م 5.126352 1 HSK to MXN $ 10.606827 1 HSK to PLN zł 2.102254 1 HSK to RON лв 2.495724 1 HSK to SEK kr 5.497338 1 HSK to BGN лв 0.961191 1 HSK to HUF Ft 196.881146 1 HSK to CZK Kč 12.090771 1 HSK to KWD د.ك 0.1720026 1 HSK to ILS ₪ 1.905519

People Also Ask: Other Questions About HashKey Platform What is the price of HashKey Platform (HSK) today? The live price of HashKey Platform (HSK) is 0.5621 USD . What is the market cap of HashKey Platform (HSK)? The current market cap of HashKey Platform is $ 140.51M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of HSK by its real-time market price of 0.5621 USD . What is the circulating supply of HashKey Platform (HSK)? The current circulating supply of HashKey Platform (HSK) is 249.98M USD . What was the highest price of HashKey Platform (HSK)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of HashKey Platform (HSK) is 2.5982 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of HashKey Platform (HSK)? The 24-hour trading volume of HashKey Platform (HSK) is $ 663.30K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

