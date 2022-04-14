HashKey Platform (HSK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into HashKey Platform (HSK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

HashKey Platform (HSK) Information HSK is the platform token of HashKey Group, and will be used across all HashKey businesses, covering global licensed exchanges, investment and asset management, tokenization, infrastructure services, and more. Additionally, HSK is the native token and gas token of HashKey Chain, an L2 public chain, empowering long-term growth of the ecosystem. Official Website: https://group.hashkey.com/en/hsk Whitepaper: https://e9bfc29f-9778-4595-845d-eeaa28f4cd68.usrfiles.com/ugd/e9bfc2_9247a755877c4468b64ed0a2059fb386.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xe7c6bf469e97eeb0bfb74c8dbff5bd47d4c1c98a Buy HSK Now!

HashKey Platform (HSK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for HashKey Platform (HSK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 128.66M $ 128.66M $ 128.66M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 249.98M $ 249.98M $ 249.98M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 514.70M $ 514.70M $ 514.70M All-Time High: $ 2.5982 $ 2.5982 $ 2.5982 All-Time Low: $ 0.24981610577534416 $ 0.24981610577534416 $ 0.24981610577534416 Current Price: $ 0.5147 $ 0.5147 $ 0.5147 Learn more about HashKey Platform (HSK) price

HashKey Platform (HSK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of HashKey Platform (HSK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HSK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HSK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand HSK's tokenomics, explore HSK token's live price!

