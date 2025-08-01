What is Hatom (HTM)

Hatom has built a complete Ecosystem dedicated to fostering DeFi on MultiversX, offering a range of products designed to shape the landscape, including a lending and borrowing protocol, liquid staking, a native stablecoin, and lending as a service among other ventures. Hatom's ecosystem is committed to providing users with secure, transparent, and user-friendly access to DeFi services while emphasizing scalability and security within the MultiversX blockchain.

Hatom (HTM) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Hatom (HTM) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about HTM token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Hatom What is the price of Hatom (HTM) today? The live price of Hatom (HTM) is 0.1222 USD . What is the market cap of Hatom (HTM)? The current market cap of Hatom is $ 2.04M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of HTM by its real-time market price of 0.1222 USD . What is the circulating supply of Hatom (HTM)? The current circulating supply of Hatom (HTM) is 16.67M USD . What was the highest price of Hatom (HTM)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Hatom (HTM) is 3.569 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Hatom (HTM)? The 24-hour trading volume of Hatom (HTM) is $ 100.69K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

