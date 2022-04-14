Hatom (HTM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Hatom (HTM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Hatom (HTM) Information Hatom has built a complete Ecosystem dedicated to fostering DeFi on MultiversX, offering a range of products designed to shape the landscape, including a lending and borrowing protocol, liquid staking, a native stablecoin, and lending as a service among other ventures. Hatom's ecosystem is committed to providing users with secure, transparent, and user-friendly access to DeFi services while emphasizing scalability and security within the MultiversX blockchain. Official Website: http://hatom.com/ Whitepaper: https://docs.hatom.com/getting-started/learn-more-about-hatom-token/whitepaper Block Explorer: https://explorer.multiversx.com/tokens/HTM-f51d55 Buy HTM Now!

Hatom (HTM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Hatom (HTM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.89M $ 1.89M $ 1.89M Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 16.67M $ 16.67M $ 16.67M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 11.34M $ 11.34M $ 11.34M All-Time High: $ 3.569 $ 3.569 $ 3.569 All-Time Low: $ 0.11192778110368781 $ 0.11192778110368781 $ 0.11192778110368781 Current Price: $ 0.1134 $ 0.1134 $ 0.1134 Learn more about Hatom (HTM) price

Hatom (HTM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Hatom (HTM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HTM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HTM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand HTM's tokenomics, explore HTM token's live price!

How to Buy HTM Interested in adding Hatom (HTM) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy HTM, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy HTM on MEXC now!

Hatom (HTM) Price History Analyzing the price history of HTM helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore HTM Price History now!

HTM Price Prediction Want to know where HTM might be heading? Our HTM price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See HTM token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!