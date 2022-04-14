Hund on Sol (HUND) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Hund on Sol (HUND), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Hund on Sol (HUND) Information HUND is a meme coin project launched on the Solana blockchain, drawing inspiration from the universally admired German Shepherd dog breed, renowned for its loyalty, intelligence, and versatility. The project aims to encapsulate these characteristics into a digital asset that fosters a community of enthusiasts and meme lovers, bridging the gap between cryptocurrency and digital art through a vibrant ecosystem centred around German Shepherd memes. Official Website: https://hundonsol.com/ Whitepaper: https://hundmemecoin.com/whitepaper/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/2XPqoKfJitk8YcMDGBKy7CMzRRyF2X9PniZeCykDUZev Buy HUND Now!

Market Cap: $ 739.87K
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: $ 399.93M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 0.029
All-Time Low: $ 0.000035172954125922
Current Price: $ 0.00185

Hund on Sol (HUND) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Hund on Sol (HUND) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply: The maximum number of HUND tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HUND tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

