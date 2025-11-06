ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Flip Fest
The live Hyperwave price today is 0.00248 USD. Track real-time HWAVE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore HWAVE price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Hyperwave price today is 0.00248 USD. Track real-time HWAVE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore HWAVE price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About HWAVE

HWAVE Price Info

What is HWAVE

HWAVE Whitepaper

HWAVE Official Website

HWAVE Tokenomics

HWAVE Price Forecast

HWAVE History

HWAVE Buying Guide

HWAVE-to-Fiat Currency Converter

HWAVE Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Hyperwave Logo

Hyperwave Price(HWAVE)

1 HWAVE to USD Live Price:

$0.00248
$0.00248$0.00248
-7.80%1D
USD
Hyperwave (HWAVE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 20:42:19 (UTC+8)

Hyperwave (HWAVE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0024
$ 0.0024$ 0.0024
24H Low
$ 0.003335
$ 0.003335$ 0.003335
24H High

$ 0.0024
$ 0.0024$ 0.0024

$ 0.003335
$ 0.003335$ 0.003335

--
----

--
----

+0.56%

-7.80%

-29.15%

-29.15%

Hyperwave (HWAVE) real-time price is $ 0.00248. Over the past 24 hours, HWAVE traded between a low of $ 0.0024 and a high of $ 0.003335, showing active market volatility. HWAVE's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, HWAVE has changed by +0.56% over the past hour, -7.80% over 24 hours, and -29.15% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Hyperwave (HWAVE) Market Information

--
----

$ 15.96K
$ 15.96K$ 15.96K

$ 2.48M
$ 2.48M$ 2.48M

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

HYPEREVM

The current Market Cap of Hyperwave is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 15.96K. The circulating supply of HWAVE is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.48M.

Hyperwave (HWAVE) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Hyperwave for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0002098-7.80%
30 Days$ -0.00152-38.00%
60 Days$ -0.00152-38.00%
90 Days$ -0.00152-38.00%
Hyperwave Price Change Today

Today, HWAVE recorded a change of $ -0.0002098 (-7.80%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Hyperwave 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00152 (-38.00%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Hyperwave 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, HWAVE saw a change of $ -0.00152 (-38.00%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Hyperwave 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00152 (-38.00%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Hyperwave (HWAVE)?

Check out the Hyperwave Price History page now.

What is Hyperwave (HWAVE)

Hyperwave is building the House of Payments — a decentralized FX and payments infrastructure layer designed for the stablecoin economy. Powered by HIP-3 markets on Hyperliquid, it enables 24/7 transparent FX settlement between stablecoins while removing the hidden 1–3% conversion fees charged by legacy networks like Visa and Mastercard.

Hyperwave is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Hyperwave investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check HWAVE staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Hyperwave on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Hyperwave buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Hyperwave Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Hyperwave (HWAVE) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Hyperwave (HWAVE) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Hyperwave.

Check the Hyperwave price prediction now!

Hyperwave (HWAVE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Hyperwave (HWAVE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about HWAVE token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Hyperwave (HWAVE)

Looking for how to buy Hyperwave? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Hyperwave on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

HWAVE to Local Currencies

1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to VND
65.2612
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to AUD
A$0.0037944
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to GBP
0.0018848
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to EUR
0.0021328
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to USD
$0.00248
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to MYR
RM0.0103664
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to TRY
0.1044328
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to JPY
¥0.37944
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to ARS
ARS$3.5993976
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to RUB
0.2012272
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to INR
0.2197776
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to IDR
Rp41.3333168
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to PHP
0.1459232
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to EGP
￡E.0.1173536
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to BRL
R$0.0132432
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to CAD
C$0.003472
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to BDT
0.3025848
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to NGN
3.5683232
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to COP
$9.5018968
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to ZAR
R.0.0430528
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to UAH
0.1043088
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to TZS
T.Sh.6.09336
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to VES
Bs0.55304
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to CLP
$2.33616
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to PKR
Rs0.7009472
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to KZT
1.3045544
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to THB
฿0.0801784
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to TWD
NT$0.0766072
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to AED
د.إ0.0091016
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to CHF
Fr0.001984
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to HKD
HK$0.0192696
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to AMD
֏0.948352
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to MAD
.د.م0.0230888
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to MXN
$0.0460784
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to SAR
ريال0.0093
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to ETB
Br0.3806552
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to KES
KSh0.3203168
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to JOD
د.أ0.00175832
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to PLN
0.0091512
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to RON
лв0.0109368
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to SEK
kr0.0236344
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to BGN
лв0.0041912
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to HUF
Ft0.831916
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to CZK
0.0524024
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to KWD
د.ك0.00076136
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to ILS
0.00806
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to BOB
Bs0.017112
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to AZN
0.004216
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to TJS
SM0.0228656
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to GEL
0.0067208
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to AOA
Kz2.262752
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to BHD
.د.ب0.00093248
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to BMD
$0.00248
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to DKK
kr0.0160704
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to HNL
L0.0651744
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to MUR
0.11408
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to NAD
$0.0430776
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to NOK
kr0.0251968
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to NZD
$0.0043648
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to PAB
B/.0.00248
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to PGK
K0.0105896
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to QAR
ر.ق0.0090272
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to RSD
дин.0.2522904
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to UZS
soʻm29.5238048
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to ALL
L0.2079976
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to ANG
ƒ0.0044392
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to AWG
ƒ0.004464
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to BBD
$0.00496
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to BAM
KM0.0041912
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to BIF
Fr7.31352
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to BND
$0.003224
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to BSD
$0.00248
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to JMD
$0.397668
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to KHR
9.9598288
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to KMF
Fr1.05648
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to LAK
53.9130424
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to LKR
රු0.7560776
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to MDL
L0.0424328
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to MGA
Ar11.17116
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to MOP
P0.01984
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to MVR
0.038192
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to MWK
MK4.298088
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to MZN
MT0.158596
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to NPR
रु0.351416
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to PYG
17.58816
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to RWF
Fr3.60344
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to SBD
$0.0203856
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to SCR
0.0340752
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to SRD
$0.095604
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to SVC
$0.0216752
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to SZL
L0.043028
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to TMT
m0.00868
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to TND
د.ت0.00733832
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to TTD
$0.0167896
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to UGX
Sh8.67008
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to XAF
Fr1.41112
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to XCD
$0.006696
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to XOF
Fr1.41112
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to XPF
Fr0.25544
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to BWP
P0.033356
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to BZD
$0.0049848
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to CVE
$0.2372864
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to DJF
Fr0.44144
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to DOP
$0.1595136
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to DZD
د.ج0.324136
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to FJD
$0.0056544
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to GNF
Fr21.5636
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to GTQ
Q0.0189968
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to GYD
$0.5187168
1 Hyperwave(HWAVE) to ISK
kr0.31496

Hyperwave Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Hyperwave, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Hyperwave Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Hyperwave

How much is Hyperwave (HWAVE) worth today?
The live HWAVE price in USD is 0.00248 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current HWAVE to USD price?
The current price of HWAVE to USD is $ 0.00248. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Hyperwave?
The market cap for HWAVE is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of HWAVE?
The circulating supply of HWAVE is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of HWAVE?
HWAVE achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of HWAVE?
HWAVE saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of HWAVE?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for HWAVE is $ 15.96K USD.
Will HWAVE go higher this year?
HWAVE might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out HWAVE price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 20:42:19 (UTC+8)

Hyperwave (HWAVE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
11-05 17:18:00Industry Updates
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
11-05 10:42:00On-chain Data
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
11-04 17:22:15Industry Updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
11-04 15:40:43Industry Updates
Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h
11-04 13:21:37Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated
11-04 05:28:00Industry Updates
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million

Hot News

MEXC Highlights Financial Strength and Enhanced Customer Support in Latest Security Report

November 6, 2025

How Cryptocurrencies are Taxed in Romania 

November 6, 2025

How Cryptocurrencies Are Taxed in Germany

November 6, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

HWAVE-to-USD Calculator

Amount

HWAVE
HWAVE
USD
USD

1 HWAVE = 0.00248 USD

Trade HWAVE

HWAVE/USDT
$0.00248
$0.00248$0.00248
-7.80%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$102,743.48
$102,743.48$102,743.48

-0.94%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,366.54
$3,366.54$3,366.54

-0.94%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$157.55
$157.55$157.55

-1.85%

USDCoin Logo

USDCoin

USDC

$1.0002
$1.0002$1.0002

+0.02%

UCN Logo

UCN

UCN

$1,479.30
$1,479.30$1,479.30

+0.22%

TOP Volume

The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$102,743.48
$102,743.48$102,743.48

-0.94%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,366.54
$3,366.54$3,366.54

-0.94%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.2838
$2.2838$2.2838

+0.32%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$157.55
$157.55$157.55

-1.85%

Aster Logo

Aster

ASTER

$1.0592
$1.0592$1.0592

-2.39%

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

SN64 Logo

SN64

SN64

$0.00
$0.00$0.00

0.00%

Neuralinker Logo

Neuralinker

NEURALINKER

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

SN51 Logo

SN51

SN51

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Folks Finance Logo

Folks Finance

FOLKS

$3.680
$3.680$3.680

+268.00%

UnifAI Logo

UnifAI

UAI

$0.1456
$0.1456$0.1456

+191.20%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

Arbit Logo

Arbit

ARBT

$0.046000
$0.046000$0.046000

+4,500.00%

UnifAI Logo

UnifAI

UAI

$0.1456
$0.1456$0.1456

+191.20%

Sapien Logo

Sapien

SAPIEN

$0.30583
$0.30583$0.30583

+141.24%

DramaBits Logo

DramaBits

DRAMA

$0.000003747
$0.000003747$0.000003747

+98.46%

Truvia Logo

Truvia

TRUVIA

$0.0000004465
$0.0000004465$0.0000004465

+70.28%