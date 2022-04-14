iAI Center (IAI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into iAI Center (IAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

iAI Center (IAI) Information iAI is a groundbreaking project focused on creating an AI Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) that delivers intelligent automation solutions accessible to everyone, anytime and anywhere, regardless of gender or age. Our mission is to transform the AI and Web3 ecosystem by seamlessly integrating advanced technologies into everyday life, improving efficiency, connectivity, and sustainability. Official Website: https://www.iai.center/ Whitepaper: https://www.iai.center/pdf/iAI-Whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://polygonscan.com/token/0x418a89b177b41e24fa50712a1822f6e6e8c629a1 Buy IAI Now!

iAI Center (IAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for iAI Center (IAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.03549 $ 0.03549 $ 0.03549 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.00429 $ 0.00429 $ 0.00429 Learn more about iAI Center (IAI) price

iAI Center (IAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of iAI Center (IAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of IAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many IAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand IAI's tokenomics, explore IAI token's live price!

iAI Center (IAI) Price History Analyzing the price history of IAI helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore IAI Price History now!

IAI Price Prediction Want to know where IAI might be heading? Our IAI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See IAI token's Price Prediction now!

