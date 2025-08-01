More About ICECREAM

ICECREAM Price Info

ICECREAM Official Website

ICECREAM Tokenomics

ICECREAM Price Forecast

ICECREAM History

ICECREAM Buying Guide

ICECREAM-to-Fiat Currency Converter

ICECREAM Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

ICECREAM Logo

ICECREAM Price(ICECREAM)

ICECREAM (ICECREAM) Live Price Chart

$0.01813
$0.01813$0.01813
-0.05%1D
USD

ICECREAM Live Price Data & Information

ICECREAM (ICECREAM) is currently trading at 0.01813 USD with a market cap of 0.00 USD. ICECREAM to USD price is updated in real-time.

ICECREAM Key Market Performance:

$ 54.31K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.05%
ICECREAM 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the ICECREAM to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ICECREAM price information.

ICECREAM Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of ICECREAM for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0000091-0.05%
30 Days$ +0.00084+4.85%
60 Days$ +0.00375+26.07%
90 Days$ -0.00229-11.22%
ICECREAM Price Change Today

Today, ICECREAM recorded a change of $ -0.0000091 (-0.05%), reflecting its latest market activity.

ICECREAM 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00084 (+4.85%), showing the token's short-term performance.

ICECREAM 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ICECREAM saw a change of $ +0.00375 (+26.07%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

ICECREAM 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00229 (-11.22%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

ICECREAM Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of ICECREAM: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.0181
$ 0.0181$ 0.0181

$ 0.01824
$ 0.01824$ 0.01824

$ 0.0228
$ 0.0228$ 0.0228

0.00%

-0.05%

+5.28%

ICECREAM Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 54.31K
$ 54.31K$ 54.31K

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is ICECREAM (ICECREAM)

IceCream AI is a DeFAI protocol that allows users to permissionlessly create and earn from Glaze Pools (GPs) based on their social media activity, primarily on X.

ICECREAM is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your ICECREAM investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ICECREAM staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about ICECREAM on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your ICECREAM buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

ICECREAM Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as ICECREAM, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ICECREAM? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our ICECREAM price prediction page.

ICECREAM Price History

Tracing ICECREAM's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ICECREAM's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our ICECREAM price history page.

ICECREAM (ICECREAM) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ICECREAM (ICECREAM) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ICECREAM token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy ICECREAM (ICECREAM)

Looking for how to buy ICECREAM? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase ICECREAM on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ICECREAM to Local Currencies

1 ICECREAM to VND
477.09095
1 ICECREAM to AUD
A$0.0281015
1 ICECREAM to GBP
0.0135975
1 ICECREAM to EUR
0.0157731
1 ICECREAM to USD
$0.01813
1 ICECREAM to MYR
RM0.0772338
1 ICECREAM to TRY
0.7371658
1 ICECREAM to JPY
¥2.7195
1 ICECREAM to ARS
ARS$24.8696462
1 ICECREAM to RUB
1.4701617
1 ICECREAM to INR
1.5860124
1 ICECREAM to IDR
Rp297.2130672
1 ICECREAM to KRW
25.2505575
1 ICECREAM to PHP
1.0544408
1 ICECREAM to EGP
￡E.0.8805741
1 ICECREAM to BRL
R$0.101528
1 ICECREAM to CAD
C$0.0250194
1 ICECREAM to BDT
2.2151234
1 ICECREAM to NGN
27.7641007
1 ICECREAM to UAH
0.7558397
1 ICECREAM to VES
Bs2.22999
1 ICECREAM to CLP
$17.5861
1 ICECREAM to PKR
Rs5.1402176
1 ICECREAM to KZT
9.8585501
1 ICECREAM to THB
฿0.5937575
1 ICECREAM to TWD
NT$0.5422683
1 ICECREAM to AED
د.إ0.0665371
1 ICECREAM to CHF
Fr0.0146853
1 ICECREAM to HKD
HK$0.1421392
1 ICECREAM to MAD
.د.م0.1653456
1 ICECREAM to MXN
$0.3419318
1 ICECREAM to PLN
0.0678062
1 ICECREAM to RON
лв0.0804972
1 ICECREAM to SEK
kr0.1773114
1 ICECREAM to BGN
лв0.0310023
1 ICECREAM to HUF
Ft6.3502138
1 ICECREAM to CZK
0.3899763
1 ICECREAM to KWD
د.ك0.00554778
1 ICECREAM to ILS
0.0614607

ICECREAM Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ICECREAM, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official ICECREAM Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ICECREAM

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

ICECREAM
ICECREAM
USD
USD

1 ICECREAM = 0.01813 USD

Trade

ICECREAMUSDT
$0.01813
$0.01813$0.01813
-0.17%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee