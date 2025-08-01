More About ICP

Internet Computer Logo

Internet Computer Price(ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) Live Price Chart

$5.287
$5.287$5.287
-2.12%1D
USD

ICP Live Price Data & Information

Internet Computer (ICP) is currently trading at 5.28 USD with a market cap of 2.83B USD. ICP to USD price is updated in real-time.

Internet Computer Key Market Performance:

$ 3.66M USD
24-hour trading volume
-2.12%
Internet Computer 24-hour price change
536.19M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the ICP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market.

ICP Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Internet Computer for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.11451-2.12%
30 Days$ +0.587+12.50%
60 Days$ +0.343+6.94%
90 Days$ +0.288+5.76%
Internet Computer Price Change Today

Today, ICP recorded a change of $ -0.11451 (-2.12%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Internet Computer 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.587 (+12.50%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Internet Computer 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ICP saw a change of $ +0.343 (+6.94%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Internet Computer 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.288 (+5.76%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

ICP Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Internet Computer: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 5.249
$ 5.249$ 5.249

$ 5.584
$ 5.584$ 5.584

$ 500
$ 500$ 500

-0.36%

-2.12%

-3.85%

ICP Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 2.83B
$ 2.83B$ 2.83B

$ 3.66M
$ 3.66M$ 3.66M

536.19M
536.19M 536.19M

What is Internet Computer (ICP)

The Internet Computer provides the first true “World Computer” that can run any Web 2.0 system or service, and web3 services, entirely on-the-blockchain, including demanding web3 social media, without any need for centralized traditional IT such as cloud computing services. On the Internet Computer, services like social networks can be completely controlled by community DAOs, because they run entirely from the blockchain, with the aim of making users owners and part of the team, and enabling decentralized fundraising and more sophisticated tokenization. The blockchain hosts advanced smart contracts with ground-breaking new features, which include securely serving interactive web experiences directly to end users, processing and storing data with efficiency comparable to traditional IT, and directly creating transactions on other blockchains, such as Bitcoin.

Internet Computer is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Internet Computer investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ICP staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Internet Computer on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Internet Computer buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Internet Computer Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Internet Computer, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ICP? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Internet Computer price prediction page.

Internet Computer Price History

Tracing ICP's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ICP's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Internet Computer price history page.

Internet Computer (ICP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Internet Computer (ICP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ICP token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Internet Computer (ICP)

Looking for how to buy Internet Computer? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Internet Computer on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide.

ICP to Local Currencies

1 ICP to VND
138,943.2
1 ICP to AUD
A$8.184
1 ICP to GBP
3.96
1 ICP to EUR
4.5936
1 ICP to USD
$5.28
1 ICP to MYR
RM22.4928
1 ICP to TRY
214.6848
1 ICP to JPY
¥792
1 ICP to ARS
ARS$7,242.7872
1 ICP to RUB
428.1552
1 ICP to INR
461.8944
1 ICP to IDR
Rp86,557.3632
1 ICP to KRW
7,353.72
1 ICP to PHP
307.0848
1 ICP to EGP
￡E.256.4496
1 ICP to BRL
R$29.568
1 ICP to CAD
C$7.2864
1 ICP to BDT
645.1104
1 ICP to NGN
8,085.7392
1 ICP to UAH
220.1232
1 ICP to VES
Bs649.44
1 ICP to CLP
$5,121.6
1 ICP to PKR
Rs1,496.9856
1 ICP to KZT
2,871.1056
1 ICP to THB
฿172.92
1 ICP to TWD
NT$157.9248
1 ICP to AED
د.إ19.3776
1 ICP to CHF
Fr4.2768
1 ICP to HKD
HK$41.3952
1 ICP to MAD
.د.م48.1536
1 ICP to MXN
$99.5808
1 ICP to PLN
19.7472
1 ICP to RON
лв23.4432
1 ICP to SEK
kr51.6912
1 ICP to BGN
лв9.0288
1 ICP to HUF
Ft1,849.3728
1 ICP to CZK
113.5728
1 ICP to KWD
د.ك1.61568
1 ICP to ILS
17.8992

Internet Computer Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Internet Computer, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Internet Computer Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Internet Computer

