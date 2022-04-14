Icrypex Token (ICPX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Icrypex Token (ICPX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Icrypex Token (ICPX) Information Icrypex Token is the utility token of ICRYPEX Exchange. Official Website: https://www.icrypex.com/en Whitepaper: https://cdn.icrypex.com/docs/ICPX-Whitepaper-en.pdf Block Explorer: https://snowtrace.io/token/0xd78d3D08053130A3b4466e15D8fc2a61a3DeE47d Buy ICPX Now!

Icrypex Token (ICPX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Icrypex Token (ICPX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 500.00M $ 500.00M $ 500.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 497.50M $ 497.50M $ 497.50M All-Time High: $ 4.495 $ 4.495 $ 4.495 All-Time Low: $ 0.9728548847658416 $ 0.9728548847658416 $ 0.9728548847658416 Current Price: $ 0.995 $ 0.995 $ 0.995 Learn more about Icrypex Token (ICPX) price

Icrypex Token (ICPX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Icrypex Token (ICPX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ICPX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ICPX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ICPX's tokenomics, explore ICPX token's live price!

