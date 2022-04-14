IDEX (IDEX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into IDEX (IDEX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

IDEX (IDEX) Information IDEX (IDEX) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. IDEX has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 519,251,085.403 in circulation. The last known price of IDEX is $0.051546 USD and is down -5.87% over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $330,723.128 traded over the last 24 hours. Official Website: https://idex.io/ Whitepaper: https://docs.idex.io/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xb705268213d593b8fd88d3fdeff93aff5cbdcfae Buy IDEX Now!

IDEX (IDEX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for IDEX (IDEX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 30.52M $ 30.52M $ 30.52M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 962.09M $ 962.09M $ 962.09M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.97478 $ 0.97478 $ 0.97478 All-Time Low: $ 0.00855880795496 $ 0.00855880795496 $ 0.00855880795496 Current Price: $ 0.03172 $ 0.03172 $ 0.03172 Learn more about IDEX (IDEX) price

IDEX (IDEX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of IDEX (IDEX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of IDEX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many IDEX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand IDEX's tokenomics, explore IDEX token's live price!

