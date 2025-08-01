More About IFR

Inferium AI Logo

Inferium AI Price(IFR)

Inferium AI (IFR) Live Price Chart

$0.00847
$0.00847$0.00847
-1.74%1D
USD

IFR Live Price Data & Information

Inferium AI (IFR) is currently trading at 0.00847 USD with a market cap of -- USD. IFR to USD price is updated in real-time.

Inferium AI Key Market Performance:

$ 35.71K USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.74%
Inferium AI 24-hour price change
-- USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the IFR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate IFR price information.

IFR Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Inferium AI for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00015-1.73%
30 Days$ -0.01123-57.01%
60 Days$ -0.03857-82.00%
90 Days$ -0.01653-66.12%
Inferium AI Price Change Today

Today, IFR recorded a change of $ -0.00015 (-1.73%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Inferium AI 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.01123 (-57.01%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Inferium AI 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, IFR saw a change of $ -0.03857 (-82.00%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Inferium AI 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.01653 (-66.12%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

IFR Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Inferium AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.00843
$ 0.00843$ 0.00843

$ 0.00919
$ 0.00919$ 0.00919

$ 0.13426
$ 0.13426$ 0.13426

-0.71%

-1.73%

-22.65%

IFR Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

--
----

$ 35.71K
$ 35.71K$ 35.71K

--
----

What is Inferium AI (IFR)

Inferium AI - First AI infrastructure and analytics hub for verifiable inference and agents, with real-time performance metrics and Proof of Inference for unparalleled transparency. Be rewarded for your creations, performance and feedbacks.

Inferium AI is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Inferium AI investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

IFR to Local Currencies

1 IFR to VND
222.88805
1 IFR to AUD
A$0.0131285
1 IFR to GBP
0.0063525
1 IFR to EUR
0.0073689
1 IFR to USD
$0.00847
1 IFR to MYR
RM0.0360822
1 IFR to TRY
0.3443902
1 IFR to JPY
¥1.2705
1 IFR to ARS
ARS$11.6186378
1 IFR to RUB
0.6868323
1 IFR to INR
0.7409556
1 IFR to IDR
Rp138.8524368
1 IFR to KRW
11.7965925
1 IFR to PHP
0.4926152
1 IFR to EGP
￡E.0.4113879
1 IFR to BRL
R$0.047432
1 IFR to CAD
C$0.0116886
1 IFR to BDT
1.0348646
1 IFR to NGN
12.9708733
1 IFR to UAH
0.3531143
1 IFR to VES
Bs1.04181
1 IFR to CLP
$8.2159
1 IFR to PKR
Rs2.4014144
1 IFR to KZT
4.6057319
1 IFR to THB
฿0.2773925
1 IFR to TWD
NT$0.2533377
1 IFR to AED
د.إ0.0310849
1 IFR to CHF
Fr0.0068607
1 IFR to HKD
HK$0.0664048
1 IFR to MAD
.د.م0.0772464
1 IFR to MXN
$0.1597442
1 IFR to PLN
0.0316778
1 IFR to RON
лв0.0376068
1 IFR to SEK
kr0.0829213
1 IFR to BGN
лв0.0144837
1 IFR to HUF
Ft2.9677186
1 IFR to CZK
0.1821897
1 IFR to KWD
د.ك0.00259182
1 IFR to ILS
0.0287133

Inferium AI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Inferium AI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Inferium AI Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Inferium AI

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

