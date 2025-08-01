More About IGT

Infinitar (IGT) Live Price Chart

IGT Live Price Data & Information

Infinitar (IGT) is currently trading at 0.1487 USD with a market cap of 34.54M USD. IGT to USD price is updated in real-time.

Infinitar Key Market Performance:

$ 192.29K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.66%
Infinitar 24-hour price change
232.30M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the IGT to USD price on MEXC.

IGT Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Infinitar for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000988-0.66%
30 Days$ -0.0517-25.80%
60 Days$ -0.052-25.91%
90 Days$ -0.0942-38.79%
Infinitar Price Change Today

Today, IGT recorded a change of $ -0.000988 (-0.66%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Infinitar 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0517 (-25.80%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Infinitar 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, IGT saw a change of $ -0.052 (-25.91%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Infinitar 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0942 (-38.79%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

IGT Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Infinitar: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

IGT Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is Infinitar (IGT)

Infinitar is a 3v3 and 5v5 competitive multiplayer online battle arena that is fun to play, durable, and highly social, presenting the most prominent features of MOBA games.

Infinitar Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Infinitar, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of IGT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Infinitar price prediction page.

Infinitar Price History

Tracing IGT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing IGT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Infinitar price history page.

Infinitar (IGT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Infinitar (IGT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about IGT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Infinitar (IGT)

IGT to Local Currencies

1 IGT to VND
3,913.0405
1 IGT to AUD
A$0.230485
1 IGT to GBP
0.111525
1 IGT to EUR
0.129369
1 IGT to USD
$0.1487
1 IGT to MYR
RM0.633462
1 IGT to TRY
6.046142
1 IGT to JPY
¥22.305
1 IGT to ARS
ARS$203.977738
1 IGT to RUB
12.058083
1 IGT to INR
13.008276
1 IGT to IDR
Rp2,437.704528
1 IGT to KRW
207.101925
1 IGT to PHP
8.648392
1 IGT to EGP
￡E.7.222359
1 IGT to BRL
R$0.83272
1 IGT to CAD
C$0.205206
1 IGT to BDT
18.168166
1 IGT to NGN
227.717693
1 IGT to UAH
6.199303
1 IGT to VES
Bs18.2901
1 IGT to CLP
$144.239
1 IGT to PKR
Rs42.159424
1 IGT to KZT
80.858599
1 IGT to THB
฿4.869925
1 IGT to TWD
NT$4.447617
1 IGT to AED
د.إ0.545729
1 IGT to CHF
Fr0.120447
1 IGT to HKD
HK$1.165808
1 IGT to MAD
.د.م1.356144
1 IGT to MXN
$2.804482
1 IGT to PLN
0.556138
1 IGT to RON
лв0.660228
1 IGT to SEK
kr1.455773
1 IGT to BGN
лв0.254277
1 IGT to HUF
Ft52.101506
1 IGT to CZK
3.198537
1 IGT to KWD
د.ك0.0455022
1 IGT to ILS
0.504093

Infinitar Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Infinitar, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Infinitar Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Infinitar

Disclaimer

