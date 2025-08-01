What is Infinitar (IGT)

Infinitar is a 3v3 and 5v5 competitive multiplayer online battle arena that is fun to play, durable, and highly social, presenting the most prominent features of MOBA games.

Infinitar is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Infinitar investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check IGT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Infinitar on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Infinitar buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Infinitar Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Infinitar, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of IGT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Infinitar price prediction page.

Infinitar Price History

Tracing IGT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing IGT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Infinitar price history page.

Infinitar (IGT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Infinitar (IGT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about IGT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Infinitar (IGT)

Looking for how to buy Infinitar? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Infinitar on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

IGT to Local Currencies

1 IGT to VND ₫ 3,913.0405 1 IGT to AUD A$ 0.230485 1 IGT to GBP ￡ 0.111525 1 IGT to EUR € 0.129369 1 IGT to USD $ 0.1487 1 IGT to MYR RM 0.633462 1 IGT to TRY ₺ 6.046142 1 IGT to JPY ¥ 22.305 1 IGT to ARS ARS$ 203.977738 1 IGT to RUB ₽ 12.058083 1 IGT to INR ₹ 13.008276 1 IGT to IDR Rp 2,437.704528 1 IGT to KRW ₩ 207.101925 1 IGT to PHP ₱ 8.648392 1 IGT to EGP ￡E. 7.222359 1 IGT to BRL R$ 0.83272 1 IGT to CAD C$ 0.205206 1 IGT to BDT ৳ 18.168166 1 IGT to NGN ₦ 227.717693 1 IGT to UAH ₴ 6.199303 1 IGT to VES Bs 18.2901 1 IGT to CLP $ 144.239 1 IGT to PKR Rs 42.159424 1 IGT to KZT ₸ 80.858599 1 IGT to THB ฿ 4.869925 1 IGT to TWD NT$ 4.447617 1 IGT to AED د.إ 0.545729 1 IGT to CHF Fr 0.120447 1 IGT to HKD HK$ 1.165808 1 IGT to MAD .د.م 1.356144 1 IGT to MXN $ 2.804482 1 IGT to PLN zł 0.556138 1 IGT to RON лв 0.660228 1 IGT to SEK kr 1.455773 1 IGT to BGN лв 0.254277 1 IGT to HUF Ft 52.101506 1 IGT to CZK Kč 3.198537 1 IGT to KWD د.ك 0.0455022 1 IGT to ILS ₪ 0.504093

Infinitar Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Infinitar, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Infinitar What is the price of Infinitar (IGT) today? The live price of Infinitar (IGT) is 0.1487 USD . What is the market cap of Infinitar (IGT)? The current market cap of Infinitar is $ 34.54M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of IGT by its real-time market price of 0.1487 USD . What is the circulating supply of Infinitar (IGT)? The current circulating supply of Infinitar (IGT) is 232.30M USD . What was the highest price of Infinitar (IGT)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Infinitar (IGT) is 0.8193 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Infinitar (IGT)? The 24-hour trading volume of Infinitar (IGT) is $ 192.29K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!