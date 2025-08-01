More About IKA

Ika Price(IKA)

Ika (IKA) Live Price Chart

$0.03894
$0.03894$0.03894
-5.64%1D
USD

IKA Live Price Data & Information

Ika (IKA) is currently trading at 0.03894 USD with a market cap of -- USD. IKA to USD price is updated in real-time.

Ika Key Market Performance:

$ 715.48K USD
24-hour trading volume
-5.64%
Ika 24-hour price change
-- USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the IKA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

IKA Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Ika for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0023275-5.64%
30 Days$ +0.02644+211.52%
60 Days$ +0.02644+211.52%
90 Days$ +0.02644+211.52%
Ika Price Change Today

Today, IKA recorded a change of $ -0.0023275 (-5.64%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Ika 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.02644 (+211.52%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Ika 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, IKA saw a change of $ +0.02644 (+211.52%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Ika 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.02644 (+211.52%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

IKA Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Ika: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.02978
$ 0.02978$ 0.02978

$ 0.04474
$ 0.04474$ 0.04474

$ 0.04474
$ 0.04474$ 0.04474

-1.42%

-5.64%

+211.52%

IKA Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

--
----

$ 715.48K
$ 715.48K$ 715.48K

--
----

What is Ika (IKA)

Ika is the fastest parallel MPC network, coordinated on Sui.

Ika is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Ika investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check IKA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Ika on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Ika buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Ika Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Ika, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of IKA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050?

Ika Price History

Tracing IKA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing IKA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Ika price history page.

Ika (IKA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Ika (IKA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about IKA token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Ika (IKA)

Looking for how to buy Ika? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Ika on MEXC.

IKA to Local Currencies

1 IKA to VND
1,024.7061
1 IKA to AUD
A$0.060357
1 IKA to GBP
0.029205
1 IKA to EUR
0.0338778
1 IKA to USD
$0.03894
1 IKA to MYR
RM0.1658844
1 IKA to TRY
1.5805746
1 IKA to JPY
¥5.841
1 IKA to ARS
ARS$53.4155556
1 IKA to RUB
3.158034
1 IKA to INR
3.4064712
1 IKA to IDR
Rp638.3605536
1 IKA to KRW
54.3851616
1 IKA to PHP
2.2635822
1 IKA to EGP
￡E.1.8909264
1 IKA to BRL
R$0.2176746
1 IKA to CAD
C$0.0537372
1 IKA to BDT
4.7576892
1 IKA to NGN
59.6323266
1 IKA to UAH
1.6234086
1 IKA to VES
Bs4.78962
1 IKA to CLP
$37.84968
1 IKA to PKR
Rs11.0309232
1 IKA to KZT
21.1744038
1 IKA to THB
฿1.2764532
1 IKA to TWD
NT$1.1646954
1 IKA to AED
د.إ0.1429098
1 IKA to CHF
Fr0.0315414
1 IKA to HKD
HK$0.305679
1 IKA to MAD
.د.م0.354354
1 IKA to MXN
$0.7344084
1 IKA to PLN
0.1456356
1 IKA to RON
лв0.1728936
1 IKA to SEK
kr0.3812226
1 IKA to BGN
лв0.0665874
1 IKA to HUF
Ft13.64847
1 IKA to CZK
0.8387676
1 IKA to KWD
د.ك0.01191564
1 IKA to ILS
0.1320066

Ika Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Ika, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Ika Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Ika

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
