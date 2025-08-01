What is Ika (IKA)

Ika is the fastest parallel MPC network, coordinated on Sui.

Ika is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Ika investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check IKA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Ika on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Ika buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Ika Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Ika, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of IKA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Ika price prediction page.

Ika Price History

Tracing IKA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing IKA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Ika price history page.

Ika (IKA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Ika (IKA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about IKA token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Ika (IKA)

Looking for how to buy Ika? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Ika on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

IKA to Local Currencies

1 IKA to VND ₫ 1,024.7061 1 IKA to AUD A$ 0.060357 1 IKA to GBP ￡ 0.029205 1 IKA to EUR € 0.0338778 1 IKA to USD $ 0.03894 1 IKA to MYR RM 0.1658844 1 IKA to TRY ₺ 1.5805746 1 IKA to JPY ¥ 5.841 1 IKA to ARS ARS$ 53.4155556 1 IKA to RUB ₽ 3.158034 1 IKA to INR ₹ 3.4064712 1 IKA to IDR Rp 638.3605536 1 IKA to KRW ₩ 54.3851616 1 IKA to PHP ₱ 2.2635822 1 IKA to EGP ￡E. 1.8909264 1 IKA to BRL R$ 0.2176746 1 IKA to CAD C$ 0.0537372 1 IKA to BDT ৳ 4.7576892 1 IKA to NGN ₦ 59.6323266 1 IKA to UAH ₴ 1.6234086 1 IKA to VES Bs 4.78962 1 IKA to CLP $ 37.84968 1 IKA to PKR Rs 11.0309232 1 IKA to KZT ₸ 21.1744038 1 IKA to THB ฿ 1.2764532 1 IKA to TWD NT$ 1.1646954 1 IKA to AED د.إ 0.1429098 1 IKA to CHF Fr 0.0315414 1 IKA to HKD HK$ 0.305679 1 IKA to MAD .د.م 0.354354 1 IKA to MXN $ 0.7344084 1 IKA to PLN zł 0.1456356 1 IKA to RON лв 0.1728936 1 IKA to SEK kr 0.3812226 1 IKA to BGN лв 0.0665874 1 IKA to HUF Ft 13.64847 1 IKA to CZK Kč 0.8387676 1 IKA to KWD د.ك 0.01191564 1 IKA to ILS ₪ 0.1320066

Ika Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Ika, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Ika What is the price of Ika (IKA) today? The live price of Ika (IKA) is 0.03894 USD . What is the market cap of Ika (IKA)? The current market cap of Ika is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of IKA by its real-time market price of 0.03894 USD . What is the circulating supply of Ika (IKA)? The current circulating supply of Ika (IKA) is -- USD . What was the highest price of Ika (IKA)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Ika (IKA) is 0.04474 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Ika (IKA)? The 24-hour trading volume of Ika (IKA) is $ 715.48K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

