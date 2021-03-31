Illuvium (ILV) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Illuvium (ILV), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Illuvium (ILV) Information Illuvium is a decentralized, NFT collection and auto battler game built on the Ethereum network. Integrated with the hyper-scalable immutable-X layer-two solution, players of Illuvium gain access to zero gas fees for minting or exchanging assets, as well as sub-second transaction times, all with user-maintained custody. Official Website: https://illuvium.io/ Whitepaper: https://docs.illuvium.io/illuvium-whitepaper Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x767fe9edc9e0df98e07454847909b5e959d7ca0e

Illuvium (ILV) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Illuvium (ILV), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 76.26M $ 76.26M $ 76.26M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 6.31M $ 6.31M $ 6.31M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 1,924.017 $ 1,924.017 $ 1,924.017 All-Time Low: $ 9.1222981250739 $ 9.1222981250739 $ 9.1222981250739 Current Price: $ 12.086 $ 12.086 $ 12.086 Learn more about Illuvium (ILV) price

Illuvium (ILV) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Illuvium (ILV) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ILV tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ILV tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ILV's tokenomics, explore ILV token's live price!

Illuvium (ILV) Price History Analyzing the price history of ILV helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore ILV Price History now!

ILV Price Prediction Want to know where ILV might be heading? Our ILV price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See ILV token's Price Prediction now!

