IMAGINE, created on the bonk.fun platform, is a meme coin project dedicated to promoting innovation and fast creative content generation. It taps into the trends of viral videos and social sharing, encouraging users to participate in content creation through bold imagination and powerful tools.

IMAGINE is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



IMAGINE (IMAGINE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of IMAGINE (IMAGINE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about IMAGINE token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About IMAGINE What is the price of IMAGINE (IMAGINE) today? The live price of IMAGINE (IMAGINE) is 0.001229 USD . What is the market cap of IMAGINE (IMAGINE)? The current market cap of IMAGINE is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of IMAGINE by its real-time market price of 0.001229 USD . What is the circulating supply of IMAGINE (IMAGINE)? The current circulating supply of IMAGINE (IMAGINE) is -- USD . What was the highest price of IMAGINE (IMAGINE)? As of 2025-08-06 , the highest price of IMAGINE (IMAGINE) is 0.013767 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of IMAGINE (IMAGINE)? The 24-hour trading volume of IMAGINE (IMAGINE) is $ 68.26K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

