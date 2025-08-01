More About IMGN

IMGN Price Info

IMGN Official Website

IMGN Tokenomics

IMGN Price Forecast

IMGN History

IMGN Buying Guide

IMGN-to-Fiat Currency Converter

IMGN Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

IMGN Labs Logo

IMGN Labs Price(IMGN)

IMGN Labs (IMGN) Live Price Chart

$0.004954
$0.004954$0.004954
-1.47%1D
USD

IMGN Live Price Data & Information

IMGN Labs (IMGN) is currently trading at 0.004954 USD with a market cap of 4.21M USD. IMGN to USD price is updated in real-time.

IMGN Labs Key Market Performance:

$ 42.14K USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.47%
IMGN Labs 24-hour price change
850.52M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the IMGN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate IMGN price information.

IMGN Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of IMGN Labs for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00007391-1.47%
30 Days$ +0.001676+51.12%
60 Days$ +0.001436+40.81%
90 Days$ +0.000254+5.40%
IMGN Labs Price Change Today

Today, IMGN recorded a change of $ -0.00007391 (-1.47%), reflecting its latest market activity.

IMGN Labs 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.001676 (+51.12%), showing the token's short-term performance.

IMGN Labs 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, IMGN saw a change of $ +0.001436 (+40.81%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

IMGN Labs 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.000254 (+5.40%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

IMGN Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of IMGN Labs: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.004852
$ 0.004852$ 0.004852

$ 0.005275
$ 0.005275$ 0.005275

$ 0.011005
$ 0.011005$ 0.011005

-0.53%

-1.47%

+10.55%

IMGN Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 4.21M
$ 4.21M$ 4.21M

$ 42.14K
$ 42.14K$ 42.14K

850.52M
850.52M 850.52M

What is IMGN Labs (IMGN)

IMGN Labs is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your IMGN Labs investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check IMGN staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about IMGN Labs on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your IMGN Labs buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

IMGN Labs Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as IMGN Labs, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of IMGN? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our IMGN Labs price prediction page.

IMGN Labs Price History

Tracing IMGN's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing IMGN's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our IMGN Labs price history page.

IMGN Labs (IMGN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of IMGN Labs (IMGN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about IMGN token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy IMGN Labs (IMGN)

Looking for how to buy IMGN Labs? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase IMGN Labs on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

IMGN to Local Currencies

1 IMGN to VND
130.36451
1 IMGN to AUD
A$0.0076787
1 IMGN to GBP
0.0037155
1 IMGN to EUR
0.00430998
1 IMGN to USD
$0.004954
1 IMGN to MYR
RM0.02110404
1 IMGN to TRY
0.20108286
1 IMGN to JPY
¥0.7431
1 IMGN to ARS
ARS$6.79559996
1 IMGN to RUB
0.4017694
1 IMGN to INR
0.43337592
1 IMGN to IDR
Rp81.21310176
1 IMGN to KRW
6.91895456
1 IMGN to PHP
0.28797602
1 IMGN to EGP
￡E.0.24056624
1 IMGN to BRL
R$0.02769286
1 IMGN to CAD
C$0.00683652
1 IMGN to BDT
0.60527972
1 IMGN to NGN
7.58650606
1 IMGN to UAH
0.20653226
1 IMGN to VES
Bs0.609342
1 IMGN to CLP
$4.815288
1 IMGN to PKR
Rs1.40336912
1 IMGN to KZT
2.69383658
1 IMGN to THB
฿0.16239212
1 IMGN to TWD
NT$0.14817414
1 IMGN to AED
د.إ0.01818118
1 IMGN to CHF
Fr0.00401274
1 IMGN to HKD
HK$0.0388889
1 IMGN to MAD
.د.م0.0450814
1 IMGN to MXN
$0.09343244
1 IMGN to PLN
0.01852796
1 IMGN to RON
лв0.02199576
1 IMGN to SEK
kr0.04849966
1 IMGN to BGN
лв0.00847134
1 IMGN to HUF
Ft1.736377
1 IMGN to CZK
0.10670916
1 IMGN to KWD
د.ك0.001515924
1 IMGN to ILS
0.01679406

IMGN Labs Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of IMGN Labs, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official IMGN Labs Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About IMGN Labs

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

IMGN
IMGN
USD
USD

1 IMGN = 0.004954 USD

Trade

IMGNUSDT
$0.004954
$0.004954$0.004954
-0.39%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee