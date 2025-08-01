More About IMT

Immortal Rising 2 Logo

Immortal Rising 2 Price(IMT)

Immortal Rising 2 (IMT) Live Price Chart

IMT Live Price Data & Information

Immortal Rising 2 (IMT) is currently trading at 0.00445 USD with a market cap of 0.00 USD. IMT to USD price is updated in real-time.

Immortal Rising 2 Key Market Performance:

$ 52.54K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.82%
Immortal Rising 2 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the IMT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate IMT price information.

IMT Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Immortal Rising 2 for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00003679-0.82%
30 Days$ -0.002315-34.23%
60 Days$ -0.000239-5.10%
90 Days$ +0.001312+41.81%
Immortal Rising 2 Price Change Today

Today, IMT recorded a change of $ -0.00003679 (-0.82%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Immortal Rising 2 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.002315 (-34.23%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Immortal Rising 2 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, IMT saw a change of $ -0.000239 (-5.10%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Immortal Rising 2 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.001312 (+41.81%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

IMT Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Immortal Rising 2: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

IMT Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 52.54K
$ 52.54K$ 52.54K

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is Immortal Rising 2 (IMT)

Immortal Rising 2 is a next-gen mobile idle RPG by a 2024 BAFTA-winning game designer, topping the Google Play Store and iOS App Store after launch, currently leading the charts as the #1 game on Immutable zkEVM, and onboarding the next million gamers from web2 to web3.

Immortal Rising 2 is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Immortal Rising 2 investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check IMT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Immortal Rising 2 on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Immortal Rising 2 buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Immortal Rising 2 Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Immortal Rising 2, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of IMT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Immortal Rising 2 price prediction page.

Immortal Rising 2 Price History

Tracing IMT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing IMT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Immortal Rising 2 price history page.

Immortal Rising 2 (IMT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Immortal Rising 2 (IMT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about IMT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Immortal Rising 2 (IMT)

Looking for how to buy Immortal Rising 2? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Immortal Rising 2 on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

Immortal Rising 2 Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Immortal Rising 2, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Immortal Rising 2 Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Immortal Rising 2

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions.

