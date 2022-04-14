Immortal Rising 2 (IMT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Immortal Rising 2 (IMT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Immortal Rising 2 (IMT) Information Immortal Rising 2 is a next-gen mobile idle RPG by a 2024 BAFTA-winning game designer, topping the Google Play Store and iOS App Store after launch, currently leading the charts as the #1 game on Immutable zkEVM, and onboarding the next million gamers from web2 to web3. Official Website: https://immortalrising2.com/ Whitepaper: https://docs.immortalrising2.com/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xe2616122eD554bd693335E9143C47Df187a86EF3 Buy IMT Now!

Immortal Rising 2 (IMT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Immortal Rising 2 (IMT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.23M $ 4.23M $ 4.23M All-Time High: $ 0.0784 $ 0.0784 $ 0.0784 All-Time Low: $ 0.002325794475909858 $ 0.002325794475909858 $ 0.002325794475909858 Current Price: $ 0.004232 $ 0.004232 $ 0.004232 Learn more about Immortal Rising 2 (IMT) price

Immortal Rising 2 (IMT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Immortal Rising 2 (IMT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of IMT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many IMT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand IMT's tokenomics, explore IMT token's live price!

How to Buy IMT Interested in adding Immortal Rising 2 (IMT) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy IMT, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy IMT on MEXC now!

Immortal Rising 2 (IMT) Price History Analyzing the price history of IMT helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore IMT Price History now!

IMT Price Prediction Want to know where IMT might be heading? Our IMT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See IMT token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!