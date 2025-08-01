What is Immutable X (IMX)

Immutable X is the first layer two (L2) scaling solution for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Ethereum, with instant trading, massive scalability and zero gas fees for minting and trading, all without compromising user or asset security. Immutable X is the most technically advanced solution for NFT scaling ever built, developed with StarkWare’s powerful STARK prover and rollup technology. The IMX token is the native ERC20 utility token of the Immutable X protocol, which users can earn by conducting pro-network activities such as trading, and which can be used to pay fees, perform governance or stake on the protocol.

Immutable X is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Immutable X investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check IMX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Immutable X on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Immutable X buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Immutable X Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Immutable X, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of IMX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Immutable X price prediction page.

Immutable X Price History

Tracing IMX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing IMX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Immutable X price history page.

Immutable X (IMX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Immutable X (IMX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about IMX token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Immutable X (IMX)

Looking for how to buy Immutable X? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Immutable X on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

IMX to Local Currencies

1 IMX to VND ₫ 13,733.7985 1 IMX to AUD A$ 0.808945 1 IMX to GBP ￡ 0.391425 1 IMX to EUR € 0.454053 1 IMX to USD $ 0.5219 1 IMX to MYR RM 2.223294 1 IMX to TRY ₺ 21.220454 1 IMX to JPY ¥ 78.285 1 IMX to ARS ARS$ 715.911106 1 IMX to RUB ₽ 42.320871 1 IMX to INR ₹ 45.655812 1 IMX to IDR Rp 8,555.736336 1 IMX to KRW ₩ 726.876225 1 IMX to PHP ₱ 30.353704 1 IMX to EGP ￡E. 25.348683 1 IMX to BRL R$ 2.92264 1 IMX to CAD C$ 0.720222 1 IMX to BDT ৳ 63.765742 1 IMX to NGN ₦ 799.232441 1 IMX to UAH ₴ 21.758011 1 IMX to VES Bs 64.1937 1 IMX to CLP $ 506.243 1 IMX to PKR Rs 147.969088 1 IMX to KZT ₸ 283.793563 1 IMX to THB ฿ 17.092225 1 IMX to TWD NT$ 15.610029 1 IMX to AED د.إ 1.915373 1 IMX to CHF Fr 0.422739 1 IMX to HKD HK$ 4.091696 1 IMX to MAD .د.م 4.759728 1 IMX to MXN $ 9.843034 1 IMX to PLN zł 1.951906 1 IMX to RON лв 2.317236 1 IMX to SEK kr 5.109401 1 IMX to BGN лв 0.892449 1 IMX to HUF Ft 182.863322 1 IMX to CZK Kč 11.226069 1 IMX to KWD د.ك 0.1597014 1 IMX to ILS ₪ 1.769241

Immutable X Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Immutable X, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Immutable X What is the price of Immutable X (IMX) today? The live price of Immutable X (IMX) is 0.5219 USD . What is the market cap of Immutable X (IMX)? The current market cap of Immutable X is $ 986.86M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of IMX by its real-time market price of 0.5219 USD . What is the circulating supply of Immutable X (IMX)? The current circulating supply of Immutable X (IMX) is 1.89B USD . What was the highest price of Immutable X (IMX)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Immutable X (IMX) is 9.4987 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Immutable X (IMX)? The 24-hour trading volume of Immutable X (IMX) is $ 1.36M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!