Immutable X Logo

Immutable X Price(IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) Live Price Chart

$0.5219
$0.5219$0.5219
-3.26%1D
USD

IMX Live Price Data & Information

Immutable X (IMX) is currently trading at 0.5219 USD with a market cap of 986.86M USD. IMX to USD price is updated in real-time.

Immutable X Key Market Performance:

$ 1.36M USD
24-hour trading volume
-3.26%
Immutable X 24-hour price change
1.89B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the IMX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

IMX Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Immutable X for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.017587-3.26%
30 Days$ +0.0967+22.74%
60 Days$ -0.0322-5.82%
90 Days$ -0.1269-19.56%
Immutable X Price Change Today

Today, IMX recorded a change of $ -0.017587 (-3.26%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Immutable X 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0967 (+22.74%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Immutable X 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, IMX saw a change of $ -0.0322 (-5.82%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Immutable X 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.1269 (-19.56%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

IMX Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Immutable X: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.5183
$ 0.5183$ 0.5183

$ 0.5695
$ 0.5695$ 0.5695

$ 9.4987
$ 9.4987$ 9.4987

-0.25%

-3.26%

-4.56%

IMX Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 986.86M
$ 986.86M$ 986.86M

$ 1.36M
$ 1.36M$ 1.36M

1.89B
1.89B 1.89B

What is Immutable X (IMX)

Immutable X is the first layer two (L2) scaling solution for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Ethereum, with instant trading, massive scalability and zero gas fees for minting and trading, all without compromising user or asset security. Immutable X is the most technically advanced solution for NFT scaling ever built, developed with StarkWare’s powerful STARK prover and rollup technology. The IMX token is the native ERC20 utility token of the Immutable X protocol, which users can earn by conducting pro-network activities such as trading, and which can be used to pay fees, perform governance or stake on the protocol.

Immutable X is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Immutable X investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check IMX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Immutable X on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Immutable X buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Immutable X Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Immutable X, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of IMX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Immutable X price prediction page.

Immutable X Price History

Tracing IMX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing IMX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Immutable X price history page.

Immutable X (IMX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Immutable X (IMX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about IMX token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Immutable X (IMX)

Looking for how to buy Immutable X? The process is straightforward and hassle-free!

Immutable X Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Immutable X, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Immutable X Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Immutable X

