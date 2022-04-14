Immutable X (IMX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Immutable X (IMX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Immutable X (IMX) Information Immutable X is the first layer two (L2) scaling solution for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Ethereum, with instant trading, massive scalability and zero gas fees for minting and trading, all without compromising user or asset security. Immutable X is the most technically advanced solution for NFT scaling ever built, developed with StarkWare's powerful STARK prover and rollup technology. The IMX token is the native ERC20 utility token of the Immutable X protocol, which users can earn by conducting pro-network activities such as trading, and which can be used to pay fees, perform governance or stake on the protocol. Official Website: https://www.immutable.com/ Whitepaper: https://support.immutable.com/hc/en-us/articles/4405227590799 Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xf57e7e7c23978c3caec3c3548e3d615c346e79ff

Immutable X (IMX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Immutable X (IMX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 942.62M Total Supply: $ 2.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.89B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 997.00M All-Time High: $ 9.4987 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.4985

Immutable X (IMX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Immutable X (IMX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of IMX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many IMX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand IMX's tokenomics, explore IMX token's live price!

Immutable X (IMX) Price History Analyzing the price history of IMX helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

IMX Price Prediction Want to know where IMX might be heading? Our IMX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

