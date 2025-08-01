More About INDEX

Index Cooperative Logo

Index Cooperative Price(INDEX)

Index Cooperative (INDEX) Live Price Chart

$1.37
$1.37
+1.33%1D
USD

INDEX Live Price Data & Information

Index Cooperative (INDEX) is currently trading at 1.369 USD with a market cap of 0.00 USD. INDEX to USD price is updated in real-time.

Index Cooperative Key Market Performance:

$ 56.06K USD
24-hour trading volume
+1.33%
Index Cooperative 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the INDEX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate INDEX price information.

INDEX Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Index Cooperative for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.01798+1.33%
30 Days$ +0.291+26.99%
60 Days$ +0.123+9.87%
90 Days$ -0.167-10.88%
Index Cooperative Price Change Today

Today, INDEX recorded a change of $ +0.01798 (+1.33%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Index Cooperative 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.291 (+26.99%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Index Cooperative 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, INDEX saw a change of $ +0.123 (+9.87%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Index Cooperative 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.167 (-10.88%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

INDEX Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Index Cooperative: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 1.333
$ 1.333$ 1.333

$ 1.377
$ 1.377$ 1.377

$ 7.499
$ 7.499$ 7.499

-0.51%

+1.33%

+6.28%

INDEX Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 56.06K
$ 56.06K$ 56.06K

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is Index Cooperative (INDEX)

The Index Cooperative DAO creates secure, accessible and simple-to-use on-chain products that help everyone from retail users to institutions gain exposure to the most important themes and strategies in crypto.

Index Cooperative is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Index Cooperative investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check INDEX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Index Cooperative on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Index Cooperative buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Index Cooperative Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Index Cooperative, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of INDEX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Index Cooperative price prediction page.

Index Cooperative Price History

Tracing INDEX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing INDEX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Index Cooperative price history page.

Index Cooperative (INDEX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Index Cooperative (INDEX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about INDEX token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Index Cooperative (INDEX)

Looking for how to buy Index Cooperative? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Index Cooperative on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

INDEX to Local Currencies

1 INDEX to VND
36,025.235
1 INDEX to AUD
A$2.12195
1 INDEX to GBP
1.02675
1 INDEX to EUR
1.19103
1 INDEX to USD
$1.369
1 INDEX to MYR
RM5.83194
1 INDEX to TRY
55.66354
1 INDEX to JPY
¥205.35
1 INDEX to ARS
ARS$1,877.91206
1 INDEX to RUB
111.01221
1 INDEX to INR
119.76012
1 INDEX to IDR
Rp22,442.61936
1 INDEX to KRW
1,906.67475
1 INDEX to PHP
79.62104
1 INDEX to EGP
￡E.66.49233
1 INDEX to BRL
R$7.6664
1 INDEX to CAD
C$1.88922
1 INDEX to BDT
167.26442
1 INDEX to NGN
2,096.47291
1 INDEX to UAH
57.07361
1 INDEX to VES
Bs168.387
1 INDEX to CLP
$1,327.93
1 INDEX to PKR
Rs388.13888
1 INDEX to KZT
744.42113
1 INDEX to THB
฿44.83475
1 INDEX to TWD
NT$40.94679
1 INDEX to AED
د.إ5.02423
1 INDEX to CHF
Fr1.10889
1 INDEX to HKD
HK$10.73296
1 INDEX to MAD
.د.م12.48528
1 INDEX to MXN
$25.81934
1 INDEX to PLN
5.12006
1 INDEX to RON
лв6.07836
1 INDEX to SEK
kr13.40251
1 INDEX to BGN
лв2.34099
1 INDEX to HUF
Ft479.67022
1 INDEX to CZK
29.44719
1 INDEX to KWD
د.ك0.418914
1 INDEX to ILS
4.64091

Index Cooperative Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Index Cooperative, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Index Cooperative Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Index Cooperative

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

INDEX
INDEX
USD
USD

1 INDEX = 1.369 USD

Trade

INDEXUSDT
$1.369
$1.369
+0.51%

