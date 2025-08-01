What is Indigo Protocol (INDY)

Indigo Protocol is a synthetics protocol for on-chain price exposure to digital and real-world assets, built on Cardano.

Indigo Protocol is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Indigo Protocol investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Indigo Protocol (INDY) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Indigo Protocol (INDY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about INDY token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Indigo Protocol What is the price of Indigo Protocol (INDY) today? The live price of Indigo Protocol (INDY) is 1.0511 USD . What is the market cap of Indigo Protocol (INDY)? The current market cap of Indigo Protocol is $ 16.87M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of INDY by its real-time market price of 1.0511 USD . What is the circulating supply of Indigo Protocol (INDY)? The current circulating supply of Indigo Protocol (INDY) is 16.05M USD . What was the highest price of Indigo Protocol (INDY)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Indigo Protocol (INDY) is 3.49 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Indigo Protocol (INDY)? The 24-hour trading volume of Indigo Protocol (INDY) is $ 1.34K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

