Indigo Protocol Logo

Indigo Protocol Price(INDY)

Indigo Protocol (INDY) Live Price Chart

$1.0511
$1.0511$1.0511
-0.99%1D
USD

INDY Live Price Data & Information

Indigo Protocol (INDY) is currently trading at 1.0511 USD with a market cap of 16.87M USD. INDY to USD price is updated in real-time.

Indigo Protocol Key Market Performance:

$ 1.34K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.99%
Indigo Protocol 24-hour price change
16.05M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the INDY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate INDY price information.

INDY Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Indigo Protocol for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.01051-0.99%
30 Days$ +0.268+34.22%
60 Days$ +0.1218+13.10%
90 Days$ +0.0758+7.77%
Indigo Protocol Price Change Today

Today, INDY recorded a change of $ -0.01051 (-0.99%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Indigo Protocol 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.268 (+34.22%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Indigo Protocol 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, INDY saw a change of $ +0.1218 (+13.10%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Indigo Protocol 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.0758 (+7.77%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

INDY Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Indigo Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 1.0432
$ 1.0432$ 1.0432

$ 1.0967
$ 1.0967$ 1.0967

$ 3.49
$ 3.49$ 3.49

+0.14%

-0.99%

-8.99%

INDY Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 16.87M
$ 16.87M$ 16.87M

$ 1.34K
$ 1.34K$ 1.34K

16.05M
16.05M 16.05M

What is Indigo Protocol (INDY)

Indigo Protocol is a synthetics protocol for on-chain price exposure to digital and real-world assets, built on Cardano.

Indigo Protocol is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Indigo Protocol investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check INDY staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Indigo Protocol on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Indigo Protocol buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Indigo Protocol Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Indigo Protocol, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of INDY? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Indigo Protocol price prediction page.

Indigo Protocol Price History

Tracing INDY's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing INDY's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Indigo Protocol price history page.

Indigo Protocol (INDY) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Indigo Protocol (INDY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about INDY token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Indigo Protocol (INDY)

Looking for how to buy Indigo Protocol? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Indigo Protocol on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

INDY to Local Currencies

1 INDY to VND
27,659.6965
1 INDY to AUD
A$1.629205
1 INDY to GBP
0.788325
1 INDY to EUR
0.914457
1 INDY to USD
$1.0511
1 INDY to MYR
RM4.477686
1 INDY to TRY
42.737726
1 INDY to JPY
¥157.665
1 INDY to ARS
ARS$1,441.835914
1 INDY to RUB
85.233699
1 INDY to INR
91.950228
1 INDY to IDR
Rp17,231.144784
1 INDY to KRW
1,463.919525
1 INDY to PHP
61.131976
1 INDY to EGP
￡E.51.051927
1 INDY to BRL
R$5.88616
1 INDY to CAD
C$1.450518
1 INDY to BDT
128.423398
1 INDY to NGN
1,609.644029
1 INDY to UAH
43.820359
1 INDY to VES
Bs129.2853
1 INDY to CLP
$1,019.567
1 INDY to PKR
Rs298.007872
1 INDY to KZT
571.556647
1 INDY to THB
฿34.423525
1 INDY to TWD
NT$31.438401
1 INDY to AED
د.إ3.857537
1 INDY to CHF
Fr0.851391
1 INDY to HKD
HK$8.240624
1 INDY to MAD
.د.م9.586032
1 INDY to MXN
$19.823746
1 INDY to PLN
3.931114
1 INDY to RON
лв4.666884
1 INDY to SEK
kr10.290269
1 INDY to BGN
лв1.797381
1 INDY to HUF
Ft368.284418
1 INDY to CZK
22.609161
1 INDY to KWD
د.ك0.3216366
1 INDY to ILS
3.563229

Indigo Protocol Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Indigo Protocol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Indigo Protocol Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Indigo Protocol

$1.0511
