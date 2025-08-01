What is INIT (INIT)

Initia (INIT), an L1 blockchain that unites appchains to unlock their full value through interwoven infrastructure and aligned economics. Initia’s core philosophy is to make opinionated decisions on the underlying infrastructure such as data availability, interoperability, and oracles.

INIT is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your INIT investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check INIT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about INIT on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your INIT buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

INIT Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as INIT, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of INIT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our INIT price prediction page.

INIT Price History

Tracing INIT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing INIT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our INIT price history page.

INIT (INIT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of INIT (INIT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about INIT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy INIT (INIT)

Looking for how to buy INIT? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase INIT on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

INIT to Local Currencies

1 INIT to VND ₫ 10,928.6195 1 INIT to AUD A$ 0.643715 1 INIT to GBP ￡ 0.311475 1 INIT to EUR € 0.361311 1 INIT to USD $ 0.4153 1 INIT to MYR RM 1.769178 1 INIT to TRY ₺ 16.886098 1 INIT to JPY ¥ 62.295 1 INIT to ARS ARS$ 569.683622 1 INIT to RUB ₽ 33.676677 1 INIT to INR ₹ 36.330444 1 INIT to IDR Rp 6,808.195632 1 INIT to KRW ₩ 578.409075 1 INIT to PHP ₱ 24.153848 1 INIT to EGP ￡E. 20.171121 1 INIT to BRL R$ 2.32568 1 INIT to CAD C$ 0.573114 1 INIT to BDT ৳ 50.741354 1 INIT to NGN ₦ 635.986267 1 INIT to UAH ₴ 17.313857 1 INIT to VES Bs 51.0819 1 INIT to CLP $ 402.841 1 INIT to PKR Rs 117.745856 1 INIT to KZT ₸ 225.827681 1 INIT to THB ฿ 13.601075 1 INIT to TWD NT$ 12.421623 1 INIT to AED د.إ 1.524151 1 INIT to CHF Fr 0.336393 1 INIT to HKD HK$ 3.255952 1 INIT to MAD .د.م 3.787536 1 INIT to MXN $ 7.832558 1 INIT to PLN zł 1.553222 1 INIT to RON лв 1.843932 1 INIT to SEK kr 4.065787 1 INIT to BGN лв 0.710163 1 INIT to HUF Ft 145.512814 1 INIT to CZK Kč 8.933103 1 INIT to KWD د.ك 0.1270818 1 INIT to ILS ₪ 1.407867

INIT Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of INIT, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About INIT What is the price of INIT (INIT) today? The live price of INIT (INIT) is 0.4153 USD . What is the market cap of INIT (INIT)? The current market cap of INIT is $ 66.71M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of INIT by its real-time market price of 0.4153 USD . What is the circulating supply of INIT (INIT)? The current circulating supply of INIT (INIT) is 160.64M USD . What was the highest price of INIT (INIT)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of INIT (INIT) is 1.4475 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of INIT (INIT)? The 24-hour trading volume of INIT (INIT) is $ 7.88M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!