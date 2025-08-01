More About INIT

INIT (INIT) Live Price Chart

INIT Live Price Data & Information

INIT (INIT) is currently trading at 0.4153 USD with a market cap of 66.71M USD. INIT to USD price is updated in real-time.

INIT Key Market Performance:

$ 7.88M USD
24-hour trading volume
-4.59%
INIT 24-hour price change
160.64M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the INIT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate INIT price information.

INIT Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of INIT for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.019979-4.59%
30 Days$ +0.0181+4.55%
60 Days$ -0.3353-44.68%
90 Days$ -0.3123-42.93%
INIT Price Change Today

Today, INIT recorded a change of $ -0.019979 (-4.59%), reflecting its latest market activity.

INIT 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0181 (+4.55%), showing the token's short-term performance.

INIT 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, INIT saw a change of $ -0.3353 (-44.68%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

INIT 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.3123 (-42.93%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

INIT Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of INIT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

INIT Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is INIT (INIT)

Initia (INIT), an L1 blockchain that unites appchains to unlock their full value through interwoven infrastructure and aligned economics. Initia’s core philosophy is to make opinionated decisions on the underlying infrastructure such as data availability, interoperability, and oracles.

INIT is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your INIT investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check INIT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about INIT on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your INIT buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

INIT Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as INIT, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of INIT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our INIT price prediction page.

INIT Price History

Tracing INIT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing INIT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our INIT price history page.

INIT (INIT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of INIT (INIT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about INIT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy INIT (INIT)

Looking for how to buy INIT? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase INIT on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

INIT to Local Currencies

1 INIT to VND
10,928.6195
1 INIT to AUD
A$0.643715
1 INIT to GBP
0.311475
1 INIT to EUR
0.361311
1 INIT to USD
$0.4153
1 INIT to MYR
RM1.769178
1 INIT to TRY
16.886098
1 INIT to JPY
¥62.295
1 INIT to ARS
ARS$569.683622
1 INIT to RUB
33.676677
1 INIT to INR
36.330444
1 INIT to IDR
Rp6,808.195632
1 INIT to KRW
578.409075
1 INIT to PHP
24.153848
1 INIT to EGP
￡E.20.171121
1 INIT to BRL
R$2.32568
1 INIT to CAD
C$0.573114
1 INIT to BDT
50.741354
1 INIT to NGN
635.986267
1 INIT to UAH
17.313857
1 INIT to VES
Bs51.0819
1 INIT to CLP
$402.841
1 INIT to PKR
Rs117.745856
1 INIT to KZT
225.827681
1 INIT to THB
฿13.601075
1 INIT to TWD
NT$12.421623
1 INIT to AED
د.إ1.524151
1 INIT to CHF
Fr0.336393
1 INIT to HKD
HK$3.255952
1 INIT to MAD
.د.م3.787536
1 INIT to MXN
$7.832558
1 INIT to PLN
1.553222
1 INIT to RON
лв1.843932
1 INIT to SEK
kr4.065787
1 INIT to BGN
лв0.710163
1 INIT to HUF
Ft145.512814
1 INIT to CZK
8.933103
1 INIT to KWD
د.ك0.1270818
1 INIT to ILS
1.407867

INIT Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of INIT, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official INIT Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About INIT

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

