Injective Price(INJ)

Injective (INJ) Live Price Chart

$13.65
$13.65$13.65
-1.37%1D
USD

INJ Live Price Data & Information

Injective (INJ) is currently trading at 13.64 USD with a market cap of 1.36B USD. INJ to USD price is updated in real-time.

Injective Key Market Performance:

$ 10.50M USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.37%
Injective 24-hour price change
99.97M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the INJ to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate INJ price information.

INJ Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Injective for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.1896-1.37%
30 Days$ +3.37+32.81%
60 Days$ +1.5+12.35%
90 Days$ +3.37+32.81%
Injective Price Change Today

Today, INJ recorded a change of $ -0.1896 (-1.37%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Injective 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +3.37 (+32.81%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Injective 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, INJ saw a change of $ +1.5 (+12.35%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Injective 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +3.37 (+32.81%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

INJ Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Injective: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 13.48
$ 13.48$ 13.48

$ 14.65
$ 14.65$ 14.65

$ 52.96
$ 52.96$ 52.96

-0.59%

-1.37%

-1.45%

INJ Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 1.36B
$ 1.36B$ 1.36B

$ 10.50M
$ 10.50M$ 10.50M

99.97M
99.97M 99.97M

What is Injective (INJ)

Injective’s mission is to create a truly free and inclusive financial system through decentralization. With the fastest blockchain built for finance and plug-and-play Web3 modules, Injective’s ecosystem is reshaping a broken financial system with dApps that are highly interoperable, scalable and truly decentralized.

Injective Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Injective, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of INJ? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Injective price prediction page.

Injective Price History

Tracing INJ's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing INJ's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Injective price history page.

Injective (INJ) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Injective (INJ) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about INJ token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Injective (INJ)

INJ to Local Currencies

1 INJ to VND
358,936.6
1 INJ to AUD
A$21.142
1 INJ to GBP
10.23
1 INJ to EUR
11.8668
1 INJ to USD
$13.64
1 INJ to MYR
RM58.1064
1 INJ to TRY
553.6476
1 INJ to JPY
¥2,046
1 INJ to ARS
ARS$18,710.5336
1 INJ to RUB
1,106.204
1 INJ to INR
1,193.2272
1 INJ to IDR
Rp223,606.5216
1 INJ to KRW
19,050.1696
1 INJ to PHP
792.8932
1 INJ to EGP
￡E.662.3584
1 INJ to BRL
R$76.2476
1 INJ to CAD
C$18.8232
1 INJ to BDT
1,666.5352
1 INJ to NGN
20,888.1596
1 INJ to UAH
568.6516
1 INJ to VES
Bs1,677.72
1 INJ to CLP
$13,258.08
1 INJ to PKR
Rs3,863.9392
1 INJ to KZT
7,417.0228
1 INJ to THB
฿447.1192
1 INJ to TWD
NT$407.9724
1 INJ to AED
د.إ50.0588
1 INJ to CHF
Fr11.0484
1 INJ to HKD
HK$107.074
1 INJ to MAD
.د.م124.124
1 INJ to MXN
$257.2504
1 INJ to PLN
51.0136
1 INJ to RON
лв60.5616
1 INJ to SEK
kr133.5356
1 INJ to BGN
лв23.3244
1 INJ to HUF
Ft4,780.82
1 INJ to CZK
293.8056
1 INJ to KWD
د.ك4.17384
1 INJ to ILS
46.2396

