What is Injective (INJ)

Injective’s mission is to create a truly free and inclusive financial system through decentralization. With the fastest blockchain built for finance and plug-and-play Web3 modules, Injective’s ecosystem is reshaping a broken financial system with dApps that are highly interoperable, scalable and truly decentralized.

Injective is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Injective investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check INJ staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Injective on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Injective buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Injective Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Injective, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of INJ? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Injective price prediction page.

Injective Price History

Tracing INJ's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing INJ's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Injective price history page.

Injective (INJ) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Injective (INJ) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about INJ token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Injective (INJ)

Looking for how to buy Injective? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Injective on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

INJ to Local Currencies

1 INJ to VND ₫ 358,936.6 1 INJ to AUD A$ 21.142 1 INJ to GBP ￡ 10.23 1 INJ to EUR € 11.8668 1 INJ to USD $ 13.64 1 INJ to MYR RM 58.1064 1 INJ to TRY ₺ 553.6476 1 INJ to JPY ¥ 2,046 1 INJ to ARS ARS$ 18,710.5336 1 INJ to RUB ₽ 1,106.204 1 INJ to INR ₹ 1,193.2272 1 INJ to IDR Rp 223,606.5216 1 INJ to KRW ₩ 19,050.1696 1 INJ to PHP ₱ 792.8932 1 INJ to EGP ￡E. 662.3584 1 INJ to BRL R$ 76.2476 1 INJ to CAD C$ 18.8232 1 INJ to BDT ৳ 1,666.5352 1 INJ to NGN ₦ 20,888.1596 1 INJ to UAH ₴ 568.6516 1 INJ to VES Bs 1,677.72 1 INJ to CLP $ 13,258.08 1 INJ to PKR Rs 3,863.9392 1 INJ to KZT ₸ 7,417.0228 1 INJ to THB ฿ 447.1192 1 INJ to TWD NT$ 407.9724 1 INJ to AED د.إ 50.0588 1 INJ to CHF Fr 11.0484 1 INJ to HKD HK$ 107.074 1 INJ to MAD .د.م 124.124 1 INJ to MXN $ 257.2504 1 INJ to PLN zł 51.0136 1 INJ to RON лв 60.5616 1 INJ to SEK kr 133.5356 1 INJ to BGN лв 23.3244 1 INJ to HUF Ft 4,780.82 1 INJ to CZK Kč 293.8056 1 INJ to KWD د.ك 4.17384 1 INJ to ILS ₪ 46.2396

Injective Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Injective, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Injective What is the price of Injective (INJ) today? The live price of Injective (INJ) is 13.64 USD . What is the market cap of Injective (INJ)? The current market cap of Injective is $ 1.36B USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of INJ by its real-time market price of 13.64 USD . What is the circulating supply of Injective (INJ)? The current circulating supply of Injective (INJ) is 99.97M USD . What was the highest price of Injective (INJ)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Injective (INJ) is 52.96 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Injective (INJ)? The 24-hour trading volume of Injective (INJ) is $ 10.50M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!