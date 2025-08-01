More About INTER

INTER Price Info

INTER Official Website

INTER Tokenomics

INTER Price Forecast

INTER History

INTER Buying Guide

INTER-to-Fiat Currency Converter

INTER Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

InterMilanFanToken Logo

InterMilanFanToken Price(INTER)

InterMilanFanToken (INTER) Live Price Chart

$0.5458
$0.5458$0.5458
-0.34%1D
USD

INTER Live Price Data & Information

InterMilanFanToken (INTER) is currently trading at 0.5458 USD with a market cap of 5.45M USD. INTER to USD price is updated in real-time.

InterMilanFanToken Key Market Performance:

$ 149.85K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.34%
InterMilanFanToken 24-hour price change
9.98M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the INTER to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate INTER price information.

INTER Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of InterMilanFanToken for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.001862-0.33%
30 Days$ +0.0559+11.41%
60 Days$ -0.1439-20.87%
90 Days$ -0.3964-42.08%
InterMilanFanToken Price Change Today

Today, INTER recorded a change of $ -0.001862 (-0.33%), reflecting its latest market activity.

InterMilanFanToken 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0559 (+11.41%), showing the token's short-term performance.

InterMilanFanToken 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, INTER saw a change of $ -0.1439 (-20.87%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

InterMilanFanToken 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.3964 (-42.08%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

INTER Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of InterMilanFanToken: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.5385
$ 0.5385$ 0.5385

$ 0.5564
$ 0.5564$ 0.5564

$ 4.57
$ 4.57$ 4.57

+0.33%

-0.33%

+9.16%

INTER Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 5.45M
$ 5.45M$ 5.45M

$ 149.85K
$ 149.85K$ 149.85K

9.98M
9.98M 9.98M

What is InterMilanFanToken (INTER)

$INTER is the name of the only official Inter Milan Fan Token.

InterMilanFanToken is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your InterMilanFanToken investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check INTER staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about InterMilanFanToken on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your InterMilanFanToken buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

InterMilanFanToken Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as InterMilanFanToken, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of INTER? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our InterMilanFanToken price prediction page.

InterMilanFanToken Price History

Tracing INTER's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing INTER's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our InterMilanFanToken price history page.

InterMilanFanToken (INTER) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of InterMilanFanToken (INTER) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about INTER token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy InterMilanFanToken (INTER)

Looking for how to buy InterMilanFanToken? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase InterMilanFanToken on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

INTER to Local Currencies

1 INTER to VND
14,362.727
1 INTER to AUD
A$0.84599
1 INTER to GBP
0.40935
1 INTER to EUR
0.474846
1 INTER to USD
$0.5458
1 INTER to MYR
RM2.325108
1 INTER to TRY
22.154022
1 INTER to JPY
¥81.87
1 INTER to ARS
ARS$748.695692
1 INTER to RUB
44.26438
1 INTER to INR
47.746584
1 INTER to IDR
Rp8,947.539552
1 INTER to KRW
762.286112
1 INTER to PHP
31.727354
1 INTER to EGP
￡E.26.504048
1 INTER to BRL
R$3.051022
1 INTER to CAD
C$0.753204
1 INTER to BDT
66.685844
1 INTER to NGN
835.832662
1 INTER to UAH
22.754402
1 INTER to VES
Bs67.1334
1 INTER to CLP
$530.5176
1 INTER to PKR
Rs154.614224
1 INTER to KZT
296.789666
1 INTER to THB
฿17.891324
1 INTER to TWD
NT$16.324878
1 INTER to AED
د.إ2.003086
1 INTER to CHF
Fr0.442098
1 INTER to HKD
HK$4.28453
1 INTER to MAD
.د.م4.96678
1 INTER to MXN
$10.293788
1 INTER to PLN
2.041292
1 INTER to RON
лв2.423352
1 INTER to SEK
kr5.343382
1 INTER to BGN
лв0.933318
1 INTER to HUF
Ft191.3029
1 INTER to CZK
11.756532
1 INTER to KWD
د.ك0.1670148
1 INTER to ILS
1.850262

InterMilanFanToken Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of InterMilanFanToken, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official InterMilanFanToken Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About InterMilanFanToken

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

INTER
INTER
USD
USD

1 INTER = 0.5458 USD

Trade

INTERUSDT
$0.5458
$0.5458$0.5458
-0.88%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee